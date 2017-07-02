ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Australia vs New Zealand: 5 Talking Points

The Australians are the team to beat in the World Cup.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jul 2017, 23:31 IST

Another Ellyse Perry masterclass saw Australia romp home in style

The Australian women kept their clean slate intact after a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand. It was the Suzie Bates led side who had won the toss and had elected to bat first. They even got off to a good start, but once the spinners came on it was a different ball game altogether.

A late fifty from Katie Perkins saved some blushes as they reached a respectable total of 219 for 9 wickets in their stipulated 50 overs. But it was never going to be enough. The Australians had chased down a 250-score in the last game and they never looked in trouble today either.

A couple of quick wickets by Amelia Kerr had given the White Ferns some hope but a calm and composed Ellyse Perry took the game away from them.

Here are the five biggest talking points from the match.

#5 Wickets at regular intervals hurt New Zealand

Katie Perkins in action

Batting first after winning the toss did not seem like a bad option at the outset. The White Ferns did just that and Suzie Bates, playing in her 100th ODI was determined to get a big score. As she and Rachel Priest played out the opening ten overs.

However, as soon as the spinners came on, wickets began to fall at regular intervals. The highest partnership for the White Ferns was 50 which came for the 2nd wicket. The second highest was 49, which came for the 7th wicket.

Other than that, there were no substantial partnerships in the entire innings. It was Katie Perkins, who gave New Zealand something to play for with an excellent half-century but 219 was never going to be enough.