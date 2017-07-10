ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, England vs Australia: 5 Talking Points

Australia went down to the hosts England by just 3 runs in a nail-biting finish at Bristol on Sunday.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 13:17 IST

England women come through to win a nail-biter

Australia went down to the hosts England by just three runs in a nail-biting finish at Bristol on Sunday. Batting first England rode on lower order cameos from Katherine Brunt (43*) and Jenny Gunn (39) to post a challenging total of 259/8 in their 50 overs. Elyse Villani, meanwhile, was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with figures of 3/42 in five overs. Kristen Beams also picked up 2/44 whereas each of Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, and Ashleigh Gardner picked up a wicket each.

Australia in reply started rather cautiously as they were 55/0 after 15 overs. However, they lost some quick wickets between overs 30-40 and lost the momentum completely.

Elyse Perry kept fighting till the end but could not finish it off for her team as Australia found themselves three runs short of the English total. Each of Katherine Brunt, Alex Hartley, and Jenny Gunn picked up a couple of wickets. Anya Shrubsole and Danielle Hazell also chipped in with a wicket each.

#1 England lose their top half cheaply

Not the ideal start

England women kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the lost their top half for just 156 runs in the 35th over. It all started in the 4th over of the innings with Lauren Winfield getting dismissed cheaply for just 1 run off 12 deliveries. The hosts had only crawled their way to a score of 6/1 till then.

Sarah Taylor then joined hands with opener Tammy Beaumont in the middle. They accelerated England’s innings with a partnership of 46 runs from 48 deliveries in which Taylor with a score of 35 (33) was the aggressor. However, they lost Taylor and skipper Heather Knight (2) in quick succession and were soon reduced to 56/3.

The period was followed by another 46-run stand between Beaumont and Natalie Sciver. However, Sciver got dismissed after getting off to a solid start. It was Elyse Villani who dismissed her for a well-made 29 (38). Danielle Wyatt followed Sciver’s dismissal with a 54-stand along with Beaumont and took England’s score past 150.

Ashleigh Gardner then got rid of Beaumont (49) and Wyatt fell victim to a very good delivery from Jess Jonassen afterwards as she cleaned her up for 27(32). England thus were reduced to 174/6.