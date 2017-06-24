ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India vs England, 5 things that India did right to beat the hosts

India managed to humble England by 35 runs at Derby.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 23:46 IST

Fran Wilson is run-out by a direct hit from Ekta Bisht

The ICC Women’s World Cup kicked off in grand style as India and England locked horns on the opening day of the extravaganza at Derby. While the odds were highly stacked against India, England were all set to commence their journey in an auspicious manner.

India though gave them more than just a run for their money and eventually came out on top, humbling the hosts by 35 runs.

Heather Knight won the toss and decided to field first, but the decision backfired as India piled on the runs at will, scoring 281 for the loss of three wickets.

Also read: ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs England: 5 Talking Points

England had their moments during the run chase, but India inflicted one blow after the other to peg the hosts back and keep them behind the 8-ball for a chunk of the innings.

We take you through five things that India got right in their defeat of England.

#5 Run-outs

Bowlers churn out wickets for a team, but the fielders also need to perform their roles if a team are to cross the finishing line.

All in all, India effected as many as four run outs at crucial junctures of the game, which dented England’s hopes of victory. Heather Knight had settled into a rhythm but Mithali Raj hit the bull’s eye to send her packing for 46.

The partnership between Katherine Brunt and Fran Wilson too looked ominous, but to India’s delight, both were caught short of their crease courtesy a couple of brilliant throws by Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma.