ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj wants Indian openers to perform better

The opening pair of Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana have failed to put up a decent stand since the 144-run partnership against England.

by Pranjal Mech News 09 Jul 2017, 15:08 IST

Opener Smriti Mandhana fell with just 6 runs on the board as India lost by 115 runs to South Africa

What’s the story?

Mithali Raj called on the side’s openers – Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut – to improve their performances as she feels that the team is feeling the effect of not having a good start at the top.

The skipper of the Indian women’s cricket team made the observation at the post-match conference after India suffered their first loss at the ongoing 2017 Women’s World Cup against South Africa on Saturday.

"The way they (the openers) opened the World Cup campaign for us against England, we were expecting maybe one or two off games but it can't be four in a row. So that is a worrying factor because whether you bat first or chase, it's important your top order gives you those runs on the board.

“I feel that when you are chasing 270 there's always going to be pressure but you need the opening pair to give us a start so that the batters can take from thereon. Unfortunately, today we didn't get that."

In case you didn’t know...

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India were blown away by South African opener Lizelle Lee’s 65-ball 92 that helped them to a total of 273 in their 50 overs. In reply, India lost Smriti in just the second over of the innings and were 56/6 at one stage before finishing off at a total of 158.

The 115-run loss was India’s first loss at the 2017 World Cup after they had won their first four games against England, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The heart of the matter

While India are still in with a good chance to qualify for the semi-final stage of the tournament, skipper Mithali Raj is still looking for improvements from the side, especially in the batting department.

The area which concerns Raj most is the opening partnership which, since yielding 144 against hosts England, have struggled to put up a good stand with totals of 0 against West Indies, 7 against Pakistan, 21 against Sri Lanka and now, 4, against South Africa.

Raj defended her decision to bowl first on the wicket saying that history suggested that teams batting second have a better chance but felt that Lee’s knock took the game away from her side, despite a good comeback in the middle overs.

What’s next?

India will take on favourites and defending champions Australia in their next fixture at Bristol on Wednesday before facing New Zealand in their final group game at Derby on Saturday.

India are second on the points table with eight points from five games, level with Australia, who have played one game less.

Author’s take

While the loss against South Africa was indeed a heavy one, India are still in with a good chance to reach the semifinals of the 2017 World Cup. Nevertheless, Mithali Raj makes a valid point that the openers have failed to give a good start and it is something which is vital in ensuring that the team gets good runs on the board or make a solid start while chasing a big target.

The batting line-up has also been in focus with the number of dot balls they have been playing and it is something the skipper would want her side to cut down considering the fact that they face Australia next.