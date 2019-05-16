×
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 batsmen who could be match-winners for their teams

Dhruvo Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
226   //    16 May 2019, 15:26 IST

IPL 2019 is over, which means the cricket worlds attention is now firmly on the ICC World Cup 2019. The quadrennial event will take place in England and Wales, with 10 countries from all over the globe competing for the sport's most prestigious trophy.

The new format will see a single group of 10 teams where each team will play each other once. The top four teams at the end of the group phase will progress to the semi-finals.

A plethora of superstars from all over the globe will be in action at the mega event. Here, we a look at 3 batsmen who could be match winners for their teams.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman in the world at the moment. The batting maestro has amassed 10,843 runs in 227 ODI matches averaging a little less than 60.

The Indian skipper has been in magnificent form this year and has scored 611 runs in 11 ODI matches with 3 centuries to his name so far.

His ability to churn out runs and play match winning knocks consistently sets him apart from the rest. The onus will be on India's batting linchpin to lead from the front and play some spectacular innings throughout the tournament.

#2 David Warner

Can David Warner set the World Cup ablaze?
Can David Warner set the World Cup ablaze?

David Warner will be making a comeback to the Australian side after more than a year away. The southpaw is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world and has scored 4343 runs in 106 ODI matches.

Warner's ability to tear apart bowling attacks and score runs rapidly makes him a match winner in the shorter format.

He has been in scintillating form of late in the IPL and could well be the X-Factor for Australia in the World Cup.

#3 Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla

Over the years, Hashim Amla has been splendid at the top of the order for the Proteas. The South African batting maestro has scored 7910 runs in 174 ODI matches and is the fastest to reach 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

However, form has not been Amla's friend in recent times; he has only shown glimpses of his old self over the last year or so. That said, England has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past, and he will have to play a crucial role at the top of the order if South Africa want to get rid of the chokers tag.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli ODI Cricket
