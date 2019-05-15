ICC World Cup 2019: 3 lesser-known batsmen who could set the tournament ablaze

The cricketing world's attention will soon shift to the ICC World Cup 2019, which is all set to begin on 30th May. The tournament will take place in England and Wales, with 10 nations from all over the globe challenging each other for the coveted trophy.

The format of the World Cup will be the same as the 1992 World Cup. There will be a single group of 10 teams, each team will play the other nine once, and the top four teams at the end of the group phase will progress to the semi-finals.

Some of the biggest names in international cricket will be in action. At the same time, some players will be playing their first World Cup and would want to make an impact on the big stage.

Here, we take a look at three lesser-known batsmen who could set the tournament ablaze.

#1 Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen made his ODI debut for the Proteas in the home series against Pakistan. Since then, he has been the rock in South Africa's wobbly middle order.

The Pretoria born batsman has been magnificent in his short international career and has scored 353 runs in 9 ODI matches at a stunning average of 88.

With AB de Villiers no longer a part of the Proteas setup and Hashim Amla in poor form, all eyes will be on South Africa's new batting sensation to deliver the goods on the big stage.

#2 Shai Hope

Shai Hope's form will be crucial for West Indies this World Cup

Shai Hope is one of the best young players in international cricket at the moment. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 2173 runs in 53 ODI matches at a superb average of 50.53, and has 6 centuries to his name.

He has also been in fantastic form in the ongoing trilateral series and has scored 396 runs in 4 matches at an astonishing average of 99.

Hope is one of the few Caribbean players with a sound technique, and he has all the shots in his repertoire. If West Indies harbor any hopes of replicating their past glory, he will have to play some breathtaking innings throughout the tournament.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq has been a real find for Pakistan at the top of the order

Imam-ul-Haq has impressed everyone with his technique and temperament in his short international career. The southpaw has scored 1381 runs in 27 ODI matches for Pakistan, averaging above 60.

The Lahore-born opener answered all his critics in style with a spectacular 151 against England in the 3rd ODI.

Imam's ability to build an innings and score at a good pace by playing orthodox cricketing shots sets him apart from the others. The onus will be on Pakistan's in-form opener to play match winning knocks this World Cup.

