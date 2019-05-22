×
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 talented cricketers who might not feature in the starting XI of their team

Dhruvo Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
281   //    22 May 2019, 17:44 IST

Tim Southee
Tim Southee

After two months of jaw dropping T20 action, the cricketing world's attention has now shifted to the ICC World Cup 2019 which is all set to begin on 30th May. The tournament will take place in England and Wales, with 10 nations from all over the globe challenging each other for the prestigious trophy.

The format of the World Cup will be the same as the 1992 World Cup format, called the 'round robin' format. There will be a single group of 10 teams; each team will play the other nine once, and the top four teams at the end of the group phase will progress to the semi-finals.

A plethora of superstars will be in action during the event. However, some talented cricketers might not make it to the starting XI of their respective teams, for a variety of reasons.

Here, we take a look at 3 such cricketers.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

There are very few batsman in the world who are more captivating to the eye than an in-form KL Rahul.

The flamboyant opener was supposed to be the next superstar for India but has failed to find his feet in international cricket so far. He has scored 343 runs in 14 matches at an average of 34.3, which does not do justice to his potential.

The Karnataka born batsman has been given numerous opportunities to bat at No. 4 but has failed to make the position his own. That makes it tough for him to get into the lineup.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been magnificent at the top of the order for India, and it is highly unlikely that Rahul will feature in the starting XI.

#2 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja

The absence of David Warner and Steve Smith from the team made way for Usman Khawaja, who has often been labelled a Test specialist. The stylish left-hander grabbed his opportunity with both hands and has been sensational for Australia. He has scored 655 runs in the last 10 ODI matches at a staggering average of 65.5, and has played an instrumental role in his team's recent victories over India and Pakistan.

But it is highly unlikely that Khawaja will make it to Australia's starting XI in the World Cup. Australia clearly have a problem of plenty after the return of their stalwarts. Warner has been in magnificent form of late and is likely to be preferred over Khawaja at the top of the order, followed by Smith at No. 3.

#3 Tim Southee

Tim Southee
Tim Southee

Once New Zealand's bowling spearhead, Tim Southee has been extremely disappointing with his returns in recent times. The Kiwi veteran has lost his swing and has been way too expensive at the death for his team's liking. Batting friendly pitches all over the world have not helped his cause either.

Southee had a disastrous outing in the IPL as he managed to pick up a solitary wicket in 3 matches at an economy of more than 13 per over. The flat tracks in England and the emergence of Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry further weaken his position in the team.

It is highly unlikely that Southee will feature in New Zealand's starting XI.




Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Usman Khawaja KL Rahul
