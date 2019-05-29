ICC World Cup 2019:5 Conclusions from the warm-up matches

Charanjot Singh

The Warm Up matches before the World Cup did give some crucial hints about the tournament

The warm-up matches are done and the teams would now be gearing up for the start of the tournament. While there have been some minor shocks and in some cases, it has been business as usual for teams. Australia beating England was a surprise. The same was the case with New Zealand beating India but all in all the warm-up matches did give a flavour of how the tournament is expected to shape up.

The weather was a bit unruly at times and the teams would have to consider this going forward in the tournament as it could play a major role. With the warmups now done and dusted let's go through the conclusions that we can draw from these matches.

#1 The contenders show their cards

Australia beat England in what was a close finish between the two teams

Australia, England, and India were able to get through their matches pretty well and should be confident when the tournament picks up the pace. Although England suffered a loss against Australia they more than redeemed themselves by a dominant display over Afghanistan.

Australia too made a statement by beating the home team in their warm-up game. India on their part had a stutter against New Zealand as they folded out cheaply but the second match should have brought back the smiles as the weakest links of the team, the No.4 and No.5 both scored dominant hundreds. These three teams still look the most formidable from the rest and should start as front-runners in the tournament.

The batting prowess as well, was under the scanner as it has to be the main weapon for any team in this World Cup.

