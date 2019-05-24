×
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Australia warm-up match details, venue stats, team news, and key players

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
101   //    24 May 2019, 12:19 IST

England have a better home-record in ODIs against the Kangaroos
England have a better home-record in ODIs against the Kangaroos

With the World Cup just around the corner, all participating national teams are bracing themselves for the upcoming mega event. Ten teams will battle it out over the period of six weeks in the quest to clinch the ultimate glory in cricket. England and Wales will be seen hosting the World Cricket Cup 2019, which is set to begin from 30th May. But before the start of the tournament, the hosts will square off against their arch-rivals Australia in a warm-up game on Saturday at Southampton.

Often regarded as the firm favorites to lift their maiden World Cup title, England have been the most consistent team in ODI cricket in recent times. Their explosive batting line-up has been one of the prime reasons behind England's number one rank in ODI cricket. Their World Cup squad looks good with the right combination of youth and experience. With Eoin Morgan at the helm, the hosts have the potential to go all the way in this tournament. Few players will make their World Cup debut, whereas some seasoned campaigners will provide the much-needed experience to the young team.

On the other hand, hailed as the most successful outfit in World Cup history, Australia have lifted the trophy five times and featured in seven finals, which remain a record. Aaron Finch will lead the Australian team in the quest for their sixth World Cup crown. They must be ecstatic with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith after the ball-tampering incident. Warner, in particular, had a sensational IPL, while Smith also looked in decent touch. Though Australia are currently being considered as the underdogs, the reigning champions have the potential to go all the way in this World Cup.

 

Match Details

 Date: Saturday, 25th May 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

 Avg 1st Innings score: 262

Avg 2nd Innings score: 213

Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by Eng vs PAK

Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs Eng

Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by Eng vs SL

 

Team News

 England

  • James Vince, Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer have been included in the final 15-man squad for the World Cup.
  • Alex Hales, Joe Denly and David Willey made way for the trio.

Australia

  • Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the World Cup, following an injury.
  • Kane Richardson will replace the youngster in the team.

 

Squads

 England

Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa 

Key players

 England

  • Jason Roy
  • Jos Butler
  • Jofra Archer 

Australia

  • David Warner
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Pat Cummins
