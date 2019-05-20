×
ICC World Cup 2019: 'I am a massive fan of Virat Kohli and Steven Smith', says Ben Stokes as he prepares to justify England's No.1 ODI ranking at the tournament

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
70   //    20 May 2019, 18:39 IST

Ben Stokes has revealed the two players he admires a lot.
What's the story?

Ben Stokes, one of the top all-rounders of the modern era, has conceded in a recent interview that Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and former Australia skipper Steven Smith are the two players he absolutely admires because of their style and consistency.

Stokes, who won the latest ODI series against Pakistan with England in a 4-0 clean sweep, also claimed that their team deserves the No.1 spot in the ODI rankings, as they've played better than everyone else in the last three-four years.

In case you didn't know...

England has never won the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy since its inception in 1975, but came close on three occasions, when they finished as runner-ups finish on three occasions, including the 1979 loss to West Indies at their home turf.

The New Zealand born left-handed batsman, remains the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League, having cost Rajasthan Royals a whopping ₹12.5 crores(£1.4m) at the IPL Auctions 2018.

The heart of the matter...

England enters the once in four years extravaganza, where the best in the business will battle it out for the right to be called world champions, as the No.1 ranked team in the 50-over format.

Stokes, 27, believes that his team are worthy of that tag and also understand that with the highest ranking, they are automatically the favorites for the lifting the trophy. He told IANS,

“I think we have earned the right to be favourites with the cricket that we have played in the last three or four years. Being world no.1 you will always come into the tournament as favourites. If India or Australia were the no.1 ranked team, they would come into the tournament as favourites."

He also let us know the two players he just loves watching and learning from. He confessed that he is a massive fan of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. He continued:

“They are both phenomenal players and have played quite a bit against both of them. You watch them play and they make the game look a lot more easier than others do. So, I am a massive fan of both the players. They have both got their own styles and they are both different in the way they play, but they are both very very effective. You obviously play against guys to win, but at the end of the day you got to look at it from an angle that I love cricket and I love watching both Virat and Steve go about doing their jobs so consistently."

What's next?

England will open the tournament against South Africa at The Oval, London on 30 May, a day after the lavish opening party will be organised at The Mall, in front of the famous Buckingham Palace.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ben Stokes Virat Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
