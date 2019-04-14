×
ICC World Cup 2019: One brave selection the BCCI can make for the tournament

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
1.60K   //    14 Apr 2019, 13:22 IST

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team

The Indian cricket team has been brilliant in ODIs over the last few years. Most players in the squad pick themselves, but still, a few spots are open for grabs. The BCCI can either go for a safer option or they can place their bet on a youngster.

A batsman like Shreyas Iyer can be a good choice for the 2019 World Cup squad. The right-handed youngster is a versatile player who can play both in top-order and the middle order. The 24-year-old has good technique an can adapt his game according to the situation of the game.

India has a very settled top-order but the number four spot is still up for grabs. If Shreyas Iyer can keep performing well in the IPL, he can get an opportunity to play at number 4 in the World Cup. Even if he is not picked in the starting XI, he can be a good option in the squad. His versatility will ensure that he is ready to replace a top-order or middle-order batsman if they get injured.

The Delhi Capitals have done decently in this season of the IPL. In this edition, he has mostly played the role of an anchor for the franchise. Iyer is the one who holds the innings together as the other big hitters play shots around him.

The right-handed batsman has scored runs at an average of more than 31 in this season. While his strike-rate has been on the lower side, it has been due to the added responsibility of anchoring the innings.

This proves that Iyer is someone who understands his role in the team and can curb his instincts for the benefit of the team. In a tournament like the World Cup, being mentally strong is as important as having the talent. Shreyas Iyer has displayed this mental strength for DC, which might force selectors to place a bet on him.

IPL 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Fetching more content...
