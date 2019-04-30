ICC World Cup 2019: Ranking the captains of all 10 teams

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC World Cup 2019 is set to begin in England on 30th May with 10 teams participating in the mega event. All ten teams have now named their 15-man squads ahead of the tournament but are allowed to make changes until May 23rd.

Captains play a big role in the game of cricket and in a huge event like this, captaincy can make a lot of difference. Only Eoin Morgan, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Jason Holder have led their side previously in World Cup. This will be the first World Cup as a captain for Virat Kohli and six other skippers.

Without much ado, let's rank the captains of all 10 teams in the ICC World Cup 2019.

#10 Gulbadin Naib - Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib made Afghanistan ODI captain ahead of 2019 World Cup

Gulabdin Naib was recently named the captain of Afghanistan ODI side, taking over the reins from Asghar Afghan. Naib has never led his side in an international game before and this came as a huge surprise from the Afghanistan board.

Naib is an all-rounder, who has played 52 ODIs for Afghanistan. His lack of captaincy experience can have a huge impact on the fortunes of his side in England.

#9 Dimuth Karunaratne - Sri Lanka

The 30-year-old last played an ODI game in 2015

Sri Lanka have left out quite a few experienced names for the World Cup and named Dimuth Karunaratne, who last played an ODI game in 2015, the captain. Though he led his side to a historic 2-0 Test series win in South Africa a few weeks earlier, he has very little ODI experience.

He has scored only 190 runs from 17 ODIs at an average of 15.83. Though he has good temperament as a batsman, his captaincy skills will be tested in England.

