×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: The cup comes home again

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
23 May 2019, 01:48 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour
ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour

The Cup travels back to the United Kingdom after two decades. It was here in 1999 that the ICC Trophy was unveiled for the first time. And it was here that the tournament began in 1975 as the Prudential World Cup.

England was deemed to be the home of cricket, a natural venue with long hours of daylight in their summer months and several top quality grounds situated close to each other. So the second and third editions of the marquee event in 1979 and 1983 were also held here as 60-overs-a-side games, and continued to be sponsored by Prudential Assurance Company.

That was until India stunned the overwhelming favourites and twice champions West Indies in the 1983 final at Lord’s.

Thus started the global odyssey of the World Cup. The 1987 tournament was staged in India and Pakistan, sponsored by Reliance Industries, now limited to 50-overs-a-side. Not only were the two hosts the sentimental favourites, it seemed a foregone conclusion that they would meet in the final at Calcutta (now Kolkata). In fact, there was frenzied anticipation of this dream encounter.

As it happened, it was the Ashes rivals that clashed on that day, and a rejuvenated Australian side lifted the Reliance World Cup by a narrow margin.

Things were never to be the same again. It was Australia’s chance to host the showpiece contest in 1992 along with New Zealand, now backed by Benson & Hedges. Modernization of the game was complete with colored clothing, white balls, black sight screens and day-night matches.

England, on the back of a wonderful run, were in their second successive final. But it was Pakistan that came from behind and lifted the crystal trophy.

The tournament was back in the sub-continent in 1996, with Sri Lanka not only staging a few matches but also wresting the exquisite Wills Cup at Lahore, thereby announcing their arrival on the big stage. Australia had to rest content with the runners-up prize.

That, though, was the beginning of the ascent of the Aussies to the pinnacle. It was Great Britain’s turn to run the show once again in 1999. The days of sponsorship of the trophy were over, and a permanent ICC Trophy was unveiled. Australia, on the verge of elimination not once but twice, ran away with the one-sided final against Pakistan.

Advertisement

The Aussies were now irresistible in the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick with title triumphs in 2003 in Southern Africa, and in 2007 in the West Indies, with India and Sri Lanka respectively finishing second-best. The peerless Australians won all their matches in both these tournaments, and indeed extended their winning streak in the World Cup to 25 matches, and unbeaten run to 34 games, beginning in 1999 and extending to 2011.

It was in 2011, the 10th edition of the tournament, that India became the first team to win the Cup on home soil at Mumbai, upstaging Sri Lanka who also joined in staging of the mega event along with Bangladesh. India’s feat was replicated by Australia in 2015 as they trounced co-hosts New Zealand at Melbourne.

The process of qualifying for the next tournament began as far back as 2013, with regional qualifiers coming through the mill. Six teams - Holland, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and Nepal - advanced to the 10-team Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

There they were met by the last four of the teams with One-day International status - West Indies, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland - as per rankings in September 2017. Afghanistan and West Indies qualified for the ICC World Cup 2019.

The tournament will feature 10 teams this time (as against 14 in the last two editions), with the top eight in the ICC rankings in September 2017 - South Africa, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - qualifying automatically. Each team will play the other once (as in 1992, when there were nine sides competing), followed by the semi-finals and final.

ICC’s Global Partners are Nissan, Oppo, MRF Tyres and Emirates. Continuing their association are MoneyGram as Event Partner, Wolf Blass as Wine Partner, and Star Sports as Broadcast Partner. Hublot chime in as Timing Partner.

Will it be the home team winning for the third time running on 14th July at Lord's?
Will it be the home team winning for the third time running on 14th July at Lord's?

The total prize money is $10 million. The champions will be richer by $4 million, while the runners-up will walk away with $2 million. The consolation for the two losing semi-finalists will be $800,000 each.

The eight teams that will be eliminated after the league stage shall receive $100,000 each, while the prize for winning each of the 45 league matches is $40,000.  

The ICC World Cup is back home again in 2019. Now the questions are whether it will remain at home at the conclusion of the final at Lord’s on 14th July, and whether there will be a hat-trick of home wins.

England’s record in ODIs of late has been first-rate, and they actually head the ICC rankings at the moment. They have never won the World Cup, been runners-up thrice - more than any other team. Has their time come? Time will tell.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: SWOT analysis of the English team
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting picks his favorites for the title
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
England announced final squad for ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Can England continue their home dominance in the mega event?
RELATED STORY
4 Men who have represented 2 different countries at the Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
The story behind the first century at the ICC World Cup 
RELATED STORY
All about the coaches of World Cup participating nations
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: Predicted Strongest Playing XI for England
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us