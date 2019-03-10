×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Two players from each team who could make a big impact

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.36K   //    10 Mar 2019, 09:33 IST

Will the combo of Dhoni and Kohli work successfully one final time in World Cup 2019?
Will the combo of Dhoni and Kohli work successfully one final time in World Cup 2019?

The ICC World Cup 2019 is hardly three months away. The 10 participating teams are on their last leg of preparation. The World Cup would witness a total of almost 150 players from 10 countries embarking to impress upon the global audience.

Amongst these players, some of them are so special that their team’s fortunes would either swim or sink with their performances. In a T20I, it is very tricky to spot a match-winner in a team as every single cricketer could emerge as a match-winner on his day.

Compared to that, in a 50 over ODI, there will always be 3 or 4 match-winners who would be ably supported by the rest of the players in the team. In this article, let us have a look at two players from each team who can play a defining role in their team's performance in the upcoming edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

#10 Afghanistan


Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad - The pinch hitter at the top
Mohammad Shahzad - The pinch hitter at the top

Mohammad Shahzad is the wicket-keeper batsman of Afghanistan. He is their opening batsman who could take any attack apart in the powerplay. He had shown his attacking instincts in the tied match against India in the Asia Cup last year.

In that match, Shahzad made a brilliant hundred off 88 balls in his team’s then total of 131. His innings included 11 fours and 7 sixes. In that tournament, he had scored 268 runs in 5 innings.

Apart from being a power hitter in front of the wicket at the top of the order for Afghanistan, Shahzad is safe behind the wickets. He has exhibited tremendous fighting spirits in competing against superior opponents. He will be a key member for his team in World Cup 2019.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan - The inspiration behind Afghanistan Cricket
Rashid Khan - The inspiration behind Afghanistan Cricket

Rashid Khan is the hero of the Afghan's emergence as a cricket playing nation. He is the inspiration behind Afghanistan’s recent achievements in International cricket.

Advertisement

In ODIs, the leg spinner has taken 119 wickets in 53 matches at an average of 2.25 wickets per match. His economy rate is as low as 3.88. Interestingly, he is currently ranked the No. 1 ODI all-rounder in ICC rankings. In bowling, he is ranked No. 2 in ODIs.

After having played against him in so many franchise tournaments, batsmen all around the world still find it complicated to pick up his faster googlies. His best efforts in ODIs came against the West Indies when he picked up 7 for 18 in 2017.

Of late, Rashid has become a useful lower order batsman. He is also a terrific fielder. He is crucial for Afghanistan if they have to continue with their giant-killing act in World Cup 2019.


1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rashid Khan
ICC World Cup 2019: Will the format and fixtures favour Team India?
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could be playing their last World Cup in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 ODI batting greats who could retire post 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who were on top of the ICC ODI rankings at the end of multiple years
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 key factors which could impact the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 Bowlers who can be the highest wicket-taker at the tournament 
RELATED STORY
4 Veterans who have sealed their spot ahead of Cricket World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs South Africa matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
3 active cricketers who are unlikely to ever play in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 legends who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us