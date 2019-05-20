ICC World Cup 2019: Update on squad changes and injured players

The ICC World Cup is on the horizon, and teams are not leaving any stone unturned in order to be ready for the mega event. Teams have announced their provisional squads, but there is always scope for change due to fitness issues. So, let us take a look at the possible squad changes and updates ahead of the World Cup.

#1 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav is a very important cog in the wheel for the Indian team. He has the ability to contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a great utility player. Times of India has reported that Indian physio Patrick Farhart has given the go-ahead to the all-rounder to play in the World Cup.

#2 Tom Latham

Tom Latham fractured his finger in a warm-up game against Australia. There were reports that the wicket-keeper batsman could miss a few matches in the World Cup due to injury. New Zealand captain Williamson, however, told NewsNow that he expects Latham to be fit. "He [Latham] should be okay and he's recovering quickly, so it is a day by day thing," said the Black Caps skipper.

#3 Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard

The Windies have announced that Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard are among the reserve players for the World Cup. It comes as a bit of a surprise because both players have not been a part of the Windies' ODI set up for a long time now. Pollard's last ODI appearance came in 2016, while Dwayne Bravo played his last ODI in 2014.

#4 Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

The Pakistan bowling attack suffered due to a lack of experience in the ODI series against England. This has forced the selectors to included experienced fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz in the World Cup squad.

"If we have at our disposal two vastly experienced pacers in Amir and Wahab, then it will be foolish not to include them,” Pakistan selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said, as quoted by ICC.