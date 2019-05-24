ICC World Cup 2019: Updates on squad changes and injured players

Usman Khawaja

The ICC World Cup is less than a week away and there is a lot going around as teams prepare for the biggest cricket tournament. The participating nations had ample time and scope to tweak their squads before the World Cup. Some teams opted for the opportunity to draft in players who can contribute more towards their success in the mega event.

#1 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was hit on the helmet by a ball bowled by West Indian Andre Russell during Wednesday's warm-up game. There was considerable impact and the left-handed batsman had to be taken off the field. However, his Australian team-mate Shaun Marsh has explained that Khawaja is a tough guy and should be okay.

"It was very scary. It copped him on the side of the cheekbone... The main thing is he is OK and can bounce back pretty quickly. (Khawaja was) a bit shook, as you are when you get hit on the head."

#2 England squad changes

England have made a few adjustments to their squad based on performances in the recent ODI series against Pakistan. The co-hosts have included Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, and James Vince in their squad, with David Willey, Joe Denly and Alex Hales making way for the trio.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan back in the nets

Shakib Al Hasan had to miss the final of the tri-series against the Windies due to a strain. However, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes has insisted that the all-rounder is looking good as he is batting fluently in the nets.

"We’re just optimistic that it will settle down, it was just a little muscle spasm, which can happen. We’re optimistic that that’s gone now.”

#4 Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will miss the warm-up games due to an injury.

The Kiwi skipper said that they are monitoring the situation and hoping for the best.

"We are hoping he progresses nice and quickly and we will have to address it as the days go by."