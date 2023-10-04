ICC World Cup 2023 Captains Meet Event: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The ICC World Cup 2023 Captains Meet event will get underway at 2:30 PM IST. All 10 captains have reached Ahmedabad for the opening event. An opening ceremony was also expected to take place in Ahmedabad, but it was later canceled.

The traditional captains' meet will start soon. Rohit Sharma (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Pat Cummins (Australia), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan), Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Temba Bavuma (South Africa), Jos Buttler (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) are the 10 captains of ICC World Cup 2023.

Here's a look at the telecast and live streaming details for the ICC World Cup 2023 Captains Meet.

How to watch ICC World Cup 2023 Captains Meet in India?

Star Sports Network has secured the rights to telecast all the events related to the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. The broadcaster has announced that the ICC World Cup 2023 Captains Meet will be available on its official YouTube channel. You can watch the stream here:

As per the description of the Star Sports channel, former World Cup winners Ravi Shastri and Eoin Morgan will be asking questions to the 10 captains in Ahmedabad. The 10 captains will also pose together for photographs ahead of the World Cup.

ICC World Cup 2023 Captains Round Table is live on which TV channel?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the Captains Round Table event live on multiple channels. Here is the full list:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

What is the start time of ICC World Cup 2023 Captains Round Table?

The Captains' Day of World Cup 2023 will start at 2:30 PM IST. The event will take place in Ahmedabad. All 10 captains will attend the event. It will be a round table-themed event.