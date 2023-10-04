[Watch] Babar Azam catches up with Rohit Sharma ahead of 2023 World Cup captains' meet in Ahmedabad

Pakistan captain Babar Azam caught up with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad ahead of the 2023 World Cup captains' meet. The two captains have reached Ahmedabad for the grand event scheduled to take place later today.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a brief video of Babar Azam's journey from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad. Azam was in Hyderabad over the last few days for the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia. He will return to Hyderabad after the captains' meet as Pakistan will take on Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma traveled to Ahmedabad from Trivandrum, where he was with the team for their warm-up match against the Netherlands. Sharma could been greeting Azam in the final moments of the video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma also shared a selfie from Ahmedabad, informing his fans that he is ready for the captains' meet. He posted the selfie on his Instagram story. You can check out the photo here:

Rohit Sharma uninstalled Instagram and X from his phone at the start of 2023

Sharma spoke with The Indian Express earlier today, where he disclosed that he has stayed away from social media platforms like Instagram and X for the last nine months to remain focused on the World Cup. The Hitman mentioned that all the photos and videos shared on his profile had been done by his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

"I don't have Twitter or Instagram on my phone for the past 9 months - if we have to do any commercial post, my wife handles it - these are distractions - it's waste of time & energy - so I have decided not to have it on my phone because if it's there - I will watch it," said Sharma.

Rohit Sharma will speak with the media at the captains' meet event in Ahmedabad. The live streaming will be available on Star Sports' YouTube channel.