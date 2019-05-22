ICC World Cup 2019: 3 wicket-keepers who could be match-winners for their teams

The cricketing world's wait is almost over as the ICC World Cup 2019 is all set to begin on 30th May. The tournament will take place in England and Wales, with 10 nations from all over the globe competing for the coveted trophy.

The format of the World Cup will be different from the previous couple of editions. There will be a round robin system this time with a single group of 10 teams. Each team will play the other nine once, and the top four teams at the end of the group phase will progress to the semifinals.

There will be a lot of big stars in action during the tournament, with most of the attention fixed on the high-profile batsmen and bowlers. But here, we have a look at 3 wicket-keepers who could be match winners for their teams.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is England's first choice wicket-keeper; he is also one of the best finishers and perhaps the best hitter of the ball in the world at the moment.

Buttler's ability to pierce through the gaps against any bowling attack and hit sixes at will makes him a match-winner in the shorter format. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 3,531 runs and has 188 dismissals to his name in 131 ODI matches.

Buttler has been in magnificent form of late and will be a vital cog in England's batting line-up. Moreover, the ball tends to move late in English conditions and his experience of keeping in such conditions will come in handy. He will have to play an instrumental role in the World Cup if England want to break their jinx.

#2 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has amassed 10,500 runs and has 434 dismissals to his name in 341 ODI matches, and is unarguably one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen the game has ever seen. With 120 stumpings to his name, Dhoni also holds the record for most such dismissals in ODI cricket.

The 2011 World Cup final is the biggest highlight of Dhoni's career, where he played a match-winning innings of 91 to help India lift the trophy.

The former skipper has been in scintillating form in the past few months, and played a key role in India's victories in Australia and New Zealand. His ability to handle pressure in crunch moments even in the twilight of his career makes him a force to reckon with.

India will not only rely heavily on Dhoni's finishing ability, but also on his brilliance behind the stumps this World Cup.

#3 Shai Hope

Shai Hope is one of the best upcoming players in international cricket at the moment. The wicket-keeper batsman has 57 dismissals to his name and has scored 2173 runs in 53 ODI matches averaging a little over 50.

Hope was in spectacular form in the recently concluded trilateral series. He scored 470 runs in 5 matches at a staggering average of 92, and was adjudged as the Man of the Series.

Hope is one of the few Caribbean players with a solid technique, and he has all the shots in his repertoire. If West Indies harbor any hopes of replicating their past glory, he will have to play some sensational innings throughout the tournament.