ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 15, Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Ireland are set to square off in the 15th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. This Group B clash will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, June 25.

Sri Lanka looks unbeatable at the movement as they have secured dominating wins in both of their games so far. Following a ten-wicket victory over Oman, the team currently sit comfortably on top of the Group B points table with four points and a net run rate of +4.220.

Bowling first, Wanindu Hasaranga once again destroyed the opponent's batting lineup and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of just 1.8 as Oman got bundled for a mere 98 runs in 30.2 overs.

In response, Pathum Nissanka (38*) and Dimuth Karunaratne (61*) remained unbeaten as Sri Lanka successfully chased down the target in just 15 overs.

Ireland, on the other hand, are on the verge of being knocked out of the competition after facing back-to-back defeats in the last two games. The team is currently languishing in fourth place in the Group B points table with a net run rate of -0.177.

Batting first, Curtis Campher scored a brilliant century as he played a knock of 120 runs off just 108 deliveries with the help of nine fours and four sixes and helped the team post a competitive total of 286/8 in 50 overs.

In response, Michael Leask led the fightback for Scotland and played a crucial knock of 91 runs and earned a hard-fought victory for his team in a last-ball finish.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka have a 100% head-to-head record against Ireland as they have emerged victorious in all four games played between both teams in ODIs

Sri Lanka Won - 4

Ireland Won - 0

No Result - 0

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 25, Sunday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Pitch Report

A low-scoring encounter awaits both teams as the pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a difficult surface to bat on. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers initially, while the spinners will play a major role as the game progresses. Both teams might prefer chasing at this venue.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday as there are no chances of rain for the time being. The temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Ireland

Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are in red-hot form at the moment as they have registered one-sided wins in both of their games so far. Meanwhile, Ireland desperately needs a victory to stay alive in the tournament

Therefore, Dasun Shanak & Co. are expected to complete a hat trick of wins and knock the Irish team out of the tournament.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

