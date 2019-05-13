ICC World Cup stadium stats: Old Trafford

Sir Vivian Richards' 189 not out against England in 1984 stands as the highest individual score at this venue

Old Trafford, Manchester will be witness to one of the greatest rivalries of cricket in the first match it hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup - India vs Pakistan. These two teams have met at this venue in the World Cup once before - the Super Six Stage of the 1999 World Cup and it was India who had emerged victorious that time. The other matches that this ground will host in the tournament this year are - England vs Afghanistan, New Zealand vs West Indies, India vs West Indies, Australia vs South Africa, and the 1st Semi-Final.

Old Trafford has hosted 47 ODIs, out of which 11 are World Cup matches. It hosted two league matches in 1975, two league matches and one semi-final in 1979, two league matches and one semi-final in 1983 and one league match, one Super Six match and one semi-final in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in Old Trafford.

Batting performances

318/7 by Sri Lanka against England in 2006 is the highest team total at this ground.

45 all out by Canada against England in 1979 is the lowest team total at this ground.

405 runs scored by Graham Gooch of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

189* by Viv Richards of West Indies against England in 1984 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

12 centuries have been scored at this ground.

5 half-centuries scored by Graham Gooch is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

15 wickets taken by Bob Willis of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

5/14 by Glenn McGrath of Australia against West Indies in 1999 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

5 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

13 dismissals by Alec Stewart of England is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

6 dismissals by Alec Stewart against Zimbabwe in 2000 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches by Ian Botham of England is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

3 catches by Clive Lloyd of West Indies against Sri Lanka in 1975, Neil Fairbrother of England against Australia in 1993 and by Andrew Strauss of England against Australia in 2010 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.