ICC World Cup stadium stats: Riverside Ground

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
86   //    19 May 2019, 12:56 IST

Ian Bell's 206 stands as the highest individual score on this ground.
Ian Bell's 206 stands as the highest individual score on this ground.

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street will be hosting three matches of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs West Indies and England vs New Zealand. In the past, it has hosted two league matches of the 1999 World Cup.

Only 17 ODIs have been played in Riverside Ground out of which two matches ended in Nor Result and one match had to be abandoned.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in Riverside Ground.

Batting performances

314/4 by England against Australia in 2018 is the highest team total at this ground.

99 all out by England against Sri Lanka in 2014 is the lowest team total at this ground.

206 runs scored by Ian Bell of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

126* by Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka against England in 2006 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

centuries have been scored at this ground. Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian player to score a century at this ground.

2 half-centuries scored by Jonny Bairstow (Eng), Brian Lara (WI), Jonathan Trott (Eng) and Ian Bell (Eng) each is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Graeme Swann of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

5/28 by Graeme Swann against Australia in 2009 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

dismissals by Craig Kieswetter of England and Tim Paine of Australia is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

dismissals by Moin Khan of Pakistan against Scotland in 1999, Gareth Hopkins of New Zealand against England in 2004, Craig Keiswetter of England against India in 2011 and Jonny Bairstow of England against New Zealand in 2015 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches by Ricky Ponting of Australia is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

catches by Ricky Ponting against Bangladesh in 1999 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.






Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Mahela Jayawardene Ricky Ponting World Cup 2019 Schedule ICC World Cup 2019 Venues
