ICC World Cup stadium stats: Sophia Gardens

Ravindra Jadeja of India has the best bowling figures in all ODIs played at Sophia Gardens

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will be hosting four matches during the ICC World Cup 2019. These matches are New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, England vs Bangladesh and Afghanistan vs South Africa.

Sophia Gardens has played host to 24 ODIs so far. Only one World Cup match has been played here - Australia vs New Zealand in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from all ODIs played in Sophia Gardens.

Batting performances

342/8 by England against Australia in 2018 is the highest team total at this ground.

138 all out by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2013 is the lowest team total at this ground.

307 runs scored by Jos Buttler of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

131 by Shaun Marsh of Australia against England in 2018 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

8 centuries have been scored at this ground.

4 half-centuries scored by Jos Buttler is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

11 wickets taken by Liam Plunkett of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

4/28 by Ravindra Jadeja of India against England in 2014 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

11 dismissals by Jos Buttler of England is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

3 dismissals by Adam Gilchrist of Australia against Pakistan in 2001, Gareth Hopkins of New Zealand against West Indies in 2004, Craig Kieswetter of England against Australia in 2010, Jos Buttler of England against Australia in 2013 and by Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan against England in 2017 each is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches by Suresh Raina of India is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

4 catches by Nathan McCullum of New Zealand against England in 2013 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.