ICC World Test Championship 2019: Top 3 run-getters after Ashes 2019 (updated)

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Two

The ICC World Test Championship kickstarted in August 2019 with the first Ashes Test between the hosts England and Australia at Edgbaston. Since then, most of the teams have played their part in the Championship except the likes of South Africa, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

With more context associated with each Test in terms of gaining points in the series, the relevancy for every Test match has increased by many folds. Even the players reckon this as just the right step that could help revive the dying interest in the traditional format of the game.

With only nine matches into the Test Championship, a few players have already stamped their authority, be it with the bat or ball in hand. While Steve Smith has been the standout act, the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Ben Stokes and Dimuth Karunaratne have already played some blinders to kickstart their campaign in the newly launched Championship.

At the end of a successful Ashes campaign for Australia, we take a look at the top three run-getters in the Championship so far.

#3 Rory Burns (Matches: 5, Innings: 10, Runs: 390, Avg: 39)

Rory Burns

One of the openers who succeeded in the Ashes this summer, Rory Burns has shown what he has to offer to England cricket in the times ahead. He may not be the most pleasing to the eye with his unusual stance and technique, but certainly knows how to grind for runs at the highest level. With a century in his first Ashes appearance at Edgbaston, Burns sends a clear signal with his ability to sustain at this level.

In the ten innings against a top-notch attack, he was made to work hard for his runs and the 29-year old came out with flying colors to earn that respect for himself in that dressing room. His tally of 390 runs may not sound that huge but for someone making initial strides in his career, it was decent effort to mark the beginning of a potentially great Test career which lies ahead of him.

