3 best Ajinkya Rahane knocks against New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, has played a pivotal role in Team India's journey to the ICC World Test Championship. He captained the team to perfection in the away series against Australia and guided them to a memorable victory Down Under.

Rahane registered three centuries for the Indian cricket team in the ICC World Test Championship. His best knock came during the home series versus South Africa, where he played a 115-run innings in Ranchi.

Unfortunately, Ajinkya Rahane could not get going during the away series against New Zealand. The right-handed batsman amassed only 91 runs in four innings versus the Blackcaps. It was his lowest aggregate in any series played under the ICC World Test Championship.

However, it is not that Ajinkya has always failed against the Kiwis in red-ball cricket. Over the years, he has played some memorable innings versus New Zealand. Before Rahane takes the field against New Zealand in Southampton next month, here's a look at his three best knocks against the Blackcaps.

3. 77 (157) - Eden Gardens, 2016

#indvsnz: Ajinkya Rahane departs for 77, trapped leg before by Jeetan Patel! India 200/6 https://t.co/JTNHs8GU87 pic.twitter.com/iro9JW7tLG — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) September 30, 2016

New Zealand visited India for a 3-Test series during the second half of 2016. The iconic Eden Gardens hosted the second game of the series, and Ajinkya Rahane ensured that the home team got off to a good start in the game.

Matt Henry and Trent Boult reduced India to 46/3, dismissing Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in single digits. Cheteshwar Pujara then rebuilt the innings with Ajinkya Rahane. The two Indian batters added 141 runs for the fourth wicket, taking the team's score close to 200.

Both batsmen completed their half-centuries but perished before touching the three-figure mark. Neil Wagner got rid of Pujara on 87, while Jeetan Patel sent Rahane back to the dressing room on 77. Even so, Rahane's innings took India to a respectable position. The right-handed batsman hit 11 fours in his 157-ball knock that eventually helped India win.

2. 188 (381) - Holkar Stadium, 2016

211 for captain @imVkohli 188 for vice captain @ajinkyarahane88 👏👏👏 bhut badiya Subash..🇮🇳👍 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2016

After a fine outing in Kolkata, Ajinkya Rahane continued his splendid form against New Zealand with an incredible performance at Holkar Stadium. Batting on a flat track in Indore, Rahane destroyed the Kiwi bowlers along with skipper Virat Kohli.

While Kohli completed a double ton, Rahane lost his wicket on 188. The two Indian players stitched a brilliant 365-run partnership for the fourth wicket to turn the game in the home team's favor. Rahane faced 381 deliveries in his knock, smashing 18 fours and four sixes.

Unfortunately, Trent Boult dismissed him before he could register his first double century. Nevertheless, Rahane's fantastic partnership with Kohli set up Team India's 321-run victory in that game.

1. 118 (158) - Basin Reserve, 2014

It was Ajinkya Rahane's first hundred in Test cricket

Batting can be very challenging on the pitches of New Zealand, and India's performance in the ICC World Test Championship series versus the Kiwis solidifies the aforementioned claim.

However, Ajinkya Rahane mastered the conditions in Wellington during India's 2013/14 New Zealand tour and registered his maiden Test hundred.

The visitors skittled out the Blackcaps for only 192 runs in the first innings and had the opportunity to build a massive first-innings lead. But New Zealand reduced India to 228/6 despite Shikhar Dhawan's 98-run knock.

Then Ajinkya Rahane and skipper MS Dhoni joined forces to take the team's score past 400. Rahane amassed 118 runs off 158 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and a six. Even after Dhoni's departure, Rahane kept scoring runs and gave India a 246-run lead.

Brendon McCullum's triple century in the second innings denied India a win, but Ajinkya Rahane's hundred won the Indian fans' hearts. Indian fans will be expecting a similar performance from Rahane in Southampton next month.