ICC World Test Championship Points Table (updated) as on 28th July 2020 

England regained the Wisden Trophy by beating West Indies 2-1 in the 3-match ICC World Test Championship series. The Caribbean team had defeated England in the first Test, but the home side made a terrific comeback and won the last two games in Manchester to seal the series 2-1.

The fast bowlers of England played a match-winning role in the third Test match as the duo of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes destroyed the opposition batting lineup. While Broad picked up ten wickets in the match, Woakes backed him up with six wickets in two innings. Besides, Broad even hit a half-century in the first innings.

England posted a score of 369 runs on the board in the first innings. Apart from Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, and Jos Buttler all crossed the 50-run mark. Kemar Roach scalped four wickets for West Indies, but none of his teammates could trouble the home team.

In reply, West Indies could only manage 197 runs before being bowled out. Broad dismissed six batsmen in the innings. The 68-run seventh-wicket partnership between Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich helped West Indies avoid a follow-on.

The bowling department of the Caribbean team failed to make an impact in the second innings as well, as the trio of Burns, Dom Sibley, and Joe Root added 226 runs to England's lead of 172 runs before Root declared the innings.

Chasing a massive target of 399 runs, West Indies lost seven wickets before the team reached 100. Broad and Woakes never allowed them to gain any momentum as England registered a 269-run win.

Here is a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after the 3-match series between England and West Indies.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table

England is inching towards the Top 2 of the ICC World Test Championship points table

England and West Indies earned 80 and 40 ICC World Test Championship points respectively from this series. The English team has cemented the third position with 226 points in 12 matches. They are just 70 points away from the Australian team, who hold the second place in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Next month, Joe Root and co will try to enter the Top 2 of the standings when they host Pakistan in another ICC World Test Championship series. On the other hand, the West Indian players will return home and take part in CPL 2020.