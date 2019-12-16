ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on 15th December 2019

Vinay Chhabaria News 16 Dec 2019, 10:14 IST

Australia won the first Test match against New Zealand

Two matches of the ICC World Test Championship culminated last evening as the fixture between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a stalemate, while the battle between Australia and New Zealand produced an outright winner.

Rain played the spoilsport in the historic Test match involving the two Asian nations. This was the first time in 10 years that Pakistan hosted a Test at home, hence, the fans were excited for the game. The two teams' first innings lasted five days thanks to the rain breaks. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne starred for the visitors as they scored 308/6 before declaring the innings.

ICYMI: Abid Ali struck a century on debut, and Babar Azam completed his third Test ton, as Pakistan and Sri Lanka played out a rain-affected draw.



REPORT 👇 https://t.co/4WQnhZo6db — ICC (@ICC) December 16, 2019

In reply, Abid Ali and Babar Azam scored a hundred each to entertain the fans in Rawalpindi. Both the captains shook hands with each other when Pakistan were 252/2.

Babar Azam registered a hundred

The second fixture was a day-night affair which featured the Trans-Tasman rivals. Australia continued their fine form at home and recorded one more victory in the ICC World Test Championship. Marnus Labuschagne was the architect of Australia's win as he scored a total of 193 runs in the Test match. Joe Burns and Travis Head also impressed in the batting section.

Australia scored 416 runs in the first innings. In reply, New Zealand were skittled out for 166, on the back of a fine five-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc. The home team later set a target of 468 runs for the Kiwis. Starc scalped four wickets in the second innings to seal the deal for Australia.

It's all over in Perth!



New Zealand have lost their last five wickets for 17 runs in just over six overs, and Australia take a 1-0 lead inn the series 🏆 #AUSvNZ | SCORECARD 👇 https://t.co/lywZNrst6O pic.twitter.com/hBNV3c2u6t — ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2019

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table updated as on 15th December:

Updated points table of ICC World Test Championship

Australia have crossed the 200-point mark as they recorded their fifth win of the tournament. They now have 216 points while New Zealand have slipped to the fourth position. As Sri Lanka and Pakistan's match ended in a draw, both teams earned 20 points each.