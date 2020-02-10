ICC World Test Championship Points Table (updated) as on 10th February 2020

Pakistan gained 60 points with a win over Bangladesh

Playing their second home series under the ICC World Test Championship, Pakistan solidified their position in the top-four of the standings with an innings win against Bangladesh. Naseem Shah, Babar Azam and Shan Masood were the architects of Pakistan's magnificent victory in Rawalpindi.

The visitors batted first and posted a score of 233 runs in the first innings. Mohammad Mithun top scored for them with a knock of 63 runs while number three batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto played a fine innings of 44 runs. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 4/53.

In reply, the home side aggregated 445 runs in their first innings thanks to centuries from Azam and Masood. The former slammed 143 runs in his 193-ball knock while Masood lost his wicket just after reaching triple digits. Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail ensured that Pakistan took a big lead as they both scored half-centuries. Abu Jayed was the most impressive bowler from Bangladesh with figures of 3/86.

The way Bangladesh began their second innings, it seemed like they would push the match into the fourth innings. However, Naseem's hat-trick destroyed their momentum. His 4/26 in the second innings gave Pakistan a win by an innings and 44 runs. The 16-year-old received the Man of the Match award for his terrific spell in the final phase of the game.

Here's a look at the updated points table of ICC World Test Championship after the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Updated ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Pakistan have now narrowed the gap between themselves and third-placed England as the Englishmen now only have a lead of six points. On the other hand, Bangladesh are still rock-bottom with zero points from three matches.

The second match of this series will be played from 5th April. It will be intriguing to see if Bangladesh can open their account in the ICC World Test Championship.