ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 26th August 2019

Sri Lanka v New Zealand - 2nd Test

The first edition of the ICC World Test Championship is underway at the moment and 6 out of the 9 participants have played their first game of the two-year-long tournament. Two days ago, India grabbed the top spot on the points table with a record win over the West Indies while England registered their first win of the championship, thanks to Ben Stokes' heroics.

Yesterday, the two-match Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended with Kane Williamson's men recording their an innings win, their first in Sri Lanka since 1983-84. The home side, Sri Lanka had defeated the Kiwis in the first Test but they could not win the series inspite of that win.

Speaking of the 2nd Test played in the series, Sri Lanka posted 244 runs on the board in the first innings courtesy a fine century from Dhananjaya de Silva. In reply, New Zealand slammed a mammoth total of 431 runs on the board at the loss of just 6 wickets before Kane Williamson called his men back. Centuries from Tom Latham and BJ Watling backed by a quick-fire 83 from Colin de Grandhomme helped New Zealand take a massive 187 runs lead.

After conceding so many runs to New Zealand, the onus was on the Sri Lankan batsmen to revive their side. However, some fine bowling by the Kiwis combined with poor batting helped New Zealand win by an innings and 65 runs. With this victory, the 2019 World Cup runners-up record their first points on the ICC World Test Championship Point Table.

Here's how the teams stand on the points table as on 26th August 2019:

Updated Points Table

New Zealand has taken the 2nd position on the points table with an innings win while Sri Lanka has slipped to the 3rd rank. There are no other changes in the points table. India and West Indies will play the final Test of their series from 30th August while the 4th Ashes Test will commence from 4th September.