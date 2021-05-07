The BCCI announced the 24-man Indian Test squad for the six Test matches scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom over the next few months. First, the Indian cricket team will lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship Final. They will then take on the English team in a 5-match Test series.

These six matches will be a massive test for the table-toppers of the ICC World Test Championship. India could win only one Test during their previous tour of England while New Zealand beat them when the two sides met in a knockout game of an ICC tournament in England.

Fortunately, the Indian cricket team has enough time to rest and prepare for these six Test matches. A win in the ICC World Test Championship Final could cement India as the top Test team on the planet right now. Some big names have made a comeback into the Indian Test squad for this high-profile series.

Here's a look at the three players who have returned to the Indian Test squad ahead of the upcoming fixtures this summer.

3. Ravindra Jadeja

The conditions in England will favor the fast bowlers, but spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could also play an important role for India. He has a fantastic record in the Test matches on English pitches.

So far, the Saurashtra-born all-rounder has played five Test matches in England, scoring 276 runs, including two half-centuries. His batting average on English soil is 30.67 while his highest score is 86*.

Speaking of his numbers in the bowling department, Jadeja has picked up 16 wickets at a bowling average of 42.38. His economy rate in Tests in England is 2.91. It will be not a surprise if Jadeja emerges as one of the best performers from the Indian Test squad during this tour.

2. Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari was the last bowler to dismiss Sir Alastair Cook in Test cricket

Hanuma Vihari was one of the heroes in the Indian Test squad during their tour of Australia. Vihari played a vital role in saving the Sydney Test match, ensuring India stayed alive in the race to the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Unfortunately, the right-handed batsman picked up an injury during that match. As a result, he missed the Gabba Test as well as the home series versus England. However, Vihari is now ready to make a comeback.

Vihari scored a half-century in his only Test appearance on English soil while returning with figures of 3/38 in that game. Vihari is currently playing county cricket for Warwickshire.

1. Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is another Indian player who suffered an injury during the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia. While Shami is a fast bowler, he injured his arm while batting in Adelaide.

As a result, he could not be a part of the Indian Test squad for the home series against England. But just like Hanuma Vihari, Shami is fully fit now. The right-arm quick played for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 recently.

Reflecting on Shami's numbers in English conditions, the 30-year-old has picked up 21 wickets in eight Test matches. His best figures are 4/57 and he has an economy rate of 3.68. Interestingly, Shami recorded the only Test fifty of his career against England at the Trent Bridge in 2014.

The return of Shami, Vihari and Jadeja will improve the Indian Test squad's chances of winning the ICC World Test Championship and the England Test series. It will be exciting to see how the Indian Test squad performs.