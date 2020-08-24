If anyone can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries, it's Virat Kohli: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Virat Kohli has the ability to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. The Indian skipper has already broken many records, and Pathan is hopeful that he will break this one too.

Virat Kohli is currently third on the list of most number of centuries in international cricket with 70 to his name, 1 behind former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting and 30 behind the Little Master.

Pathan believes that although Kohli does not talk about his personal achievements and focuses on team goals, the thought of breaking Tendulkar's record will surely have crossed his mind.

Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports Cricket Connected:

"I am sure Virat Kohli might be thinking about 100 hundreds. He might not be talking about it but you know if anyone can achieve that feat after Sachin Tendulkar, he is the one. He has achieved so much in such little time and I hope if anyone breaks the record of those 100 hundreds."

He added:

"Because I was a part of Sachin Paaji's journey when he scored that 100th hundred. So I hope if anyone breaks the record, it has to be an Indian player."

Virat Kohli has the ability and fitness levels to break Tendulkar's record: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan believes that Virat Kohli has the ability and the fitness levels required to play for a long time and is confident that he will eventually break Tendulkar's record.

Kohli is already closing in on Tendulkar's ODI record of 49 centuries, with just 6 behind at 43.

Pathan said:

"Virat Kohli has the ability and the fitness which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat. I think he is 30 short of that 100 hundreds and I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires. I really hope so and that is the target that he will have in his mind."

Virat Kohli will be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The mega tournament will begin on September 19 and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.