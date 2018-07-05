If Indian seam bowlers remain fit, they can upstage England, says Rahul Dravid

The seamers need to stay fit

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is currently in England with the India A squad and he spoke about India's chances against England in the much-awaited Test series.

In an interview with former England captain Mike Atherton, Dravid said that he believed that this Indian team can defeat the hosts, especially because of the seamers Virat Kohli has in his team.

Dravid, who was the last captain to win a Test series in England back in 2007, also drew parallels which both the teams and identified a similarity in the bowling attacks.

“It’s all about the bowling. You need 20 wickets to win and if you keep on having to field for 140 overs, it will take its toll eventually. We had a good seam attack in 2007 and kept them fit, and India at the moment has another good crop of seamers, so if they stay fit they’ll have a chance," Dravid was as quoted by thetimes.co.uk.

Speaking about the nature of pitches which might be dished out, Dravid said that England too have two match-winners in James Anderson and Stuart Broad and they would want some assistance from the surface, but then their batting has been fragile in the recent past.

It has to be mentioned here that England were blown away by Pakistan in the Test match at Lord's and hence they will be wary of preparing a green top against an Indian attack which has all bases covered as far as the seam attack is concerned.

And then there is the threat of the spinners and if their misery against Kuldeep Yadav in the first T20I is anything to go by, they have to forge a strategy to overcome this threat if they want to stage a comeback not only in the remaining two games, but also in the ODI series.