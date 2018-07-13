If Kuldeep plays Test cricket, English batsmen will struggle against him, says Brad Hogg

Hogg believes Kuldeep will be a good fit for Test cricket

With 180 wickets in 145 international games for Australia, chinaman bowler Brad Hogg is one of the best spinners to have played for the Aussies.

He was also a part of two World Cup-winning squads and was an active cricketer till earlier this year as he was going strong in T20s in spite of his age which is in the wrong side of the 40s.

The 47-year-old is currently in Tamil Nadu to commentate for the official broadcasters during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Sportskeeda caught up with the Aussie in an exclusive interview and discussed various things. Here are the excerpts.

SK: What's your take on TNPL?

Hogg: I think it's a fantastic initiative, it gives an opportunity for lots of players out there to experience cricket in pressure situations. Younger players can learn from the experienced players like Ashwin. We've seen N Jagadeesan who has played for CSK, Washington Sundar who got his opportunity now.

Those guys have been playing IPL and first-class cricket. They'll be able to bring their experience here for the younger generation coming through. A lot of Indian selectors, IPL selectors will be looking at the performance here and give the youngsters opportunity.

This is the third TNPL and if the players don't learn from their mistakes of the last two years and grow their game, they're gonna be left behind as selectors look for improvement. That's what I also wanna see, how these players improve.

SK: If you see the current trend, the wrist spinners are dominating the ODI and T20 format. What according to you is the reason behind their dominance?

Hogg: A lot of wrist spinners have been bowling quicker through the air than what they used to. They're not flighting the ball, especially in the shorter formats of the game. As the batsmen have become a lot more powerful, you have to be quicker through the air and should be on a good length. But every now and then, there should be subtle changes. You try and slow it up and invite the batsman out of the crease.

If he doesn't come then you can get more spin and once you get the ball to turn big, the batsman is left second-guessing himself from the next ball when you bowl quicker through the air. The wrist spinners are also turning the ball both ways and are well disguised. That is because a lot of them have quicker arm actions. And if you see, most of the leg-spinners that are effective in the shorter formats, they generally have a quicker arm action which is harder for the batsman to pick up.

SK: You have worked with Kuldeep Yadav in the past. Do you think he should be in the Test squad for England series?

Hogg: I think they still have R Ashwin who has been good at the Test level. He went and played county cricket also to get used to the conditions, so you got to give him the first bite of the cherry. Kuldeep's young, he's a lot of learning to still do, he's done well in the shorter formats of the game, so let's not put that pressure on him to perform at the test level. He bowled well in his first innings against Australia, so he's had a good start to his career but let's not get expectations too high for the youngster. If he's playing Test cricket, I think it's a good move and English batsmen will struggle against him as he has got the variations and he's someone different. But he's still going as a cricketer so that's an upside for India.

Hogg also took part in Sportskeeda's rapid-fire round called SK Powerplay and gave some interesting answers.

For more on TNPL, log on to www.tnca.in.

Do you agree with the comments made by Hogg? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!