'If MS Dhoni had continued to bat at No.3, he would have broken most of the records,' feels Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that MS Dhoni would have been more successful had he continued to bat at Number 3.

Gambhir and Irfan Pathan also shared their views on Virat Kohli's growth as a cricketer in T20 cricket.

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni's partnership won India the 2011 World Cup

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that MS Dhoni would have broken most of the records in world cricket had he continued to bat at No.3. Irfan Pathan and Gautam Gambhir also put forth their thoughts on the meteoric rise of Virat Kohli as a T20 player.

Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan responded to multiple queries on the two Indian batting greats in the latest edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, hosted by Jatin Sapru.

On being asked whom they would pick between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to chase down a target, Gautam Gambir responded that it was difficult to pick between the two as they batted in different positions.

"It's very difficult to compare both of them. One bats at Number 3 while the other bats at Number 6."

Gautam Gambhir mentioned that MS Dhoni would have been a totally different player had he not captained India and continued to bat up the order.

"I have said it on your show. Probably world cricket has missed one thing. Had MS Dhoni not captained India and continued to bat at No.3, probably world cricket would have seen a completely different player."

Gautam Gambhir added that MS Dhoni would have scored plenty of runs and been the most exciting cricketer in the world in such a scenario.

"Probably he would have got many more runs, he would have broken many more records. He would have been the most exciting cricketer in the world."

Irfan Pathan opted for Virat Kohli as the better chaser between the latter and MS Dhoni.

"I would go for Virat. If you compare between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni batting at No.3, Virat has a better technique. I am not taking anything away from MS Dhoni, he has been an absolute legend of the game. Everyone has their own opinion, but I would pick Virat Kohli any day."

Gautam Gambhir gave his vote for MS Dhoni and reiterated that the former Indian captain would have broken most of the batting records, considering the types of pitches and bowling attacks on offer these days.

"Probably I would have taken MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni batting at No.3 on flat wickets, with the quality of bowling attacks we have now in world cricket, MS Dhoni would have probably broken most of the records."

Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli's growth as a T20 batsman

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have had a few heated exchanges on the field

Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan were also asked their opinion on the phenomenal growth of Virat Kohli as a T20 batsman, with Kohli having completed 10 years in T20I cricket.

For the record, Virat Kohli had an average of 34.5 along with a strike rate of 130 in his first 4 years of T20I cricket. In the last 6 years, Virat Kohli has raised the bar as he has been accumulating runs at an average of 58.1 along with a strike rate of 140.

Gautam Gambhir was of the opinion that Virat Kohli's fitness has been the biggest contributing factor for his rise.

"He was always a very smart cricketer, but he turned his T20 career into a very successful one just by being supremely fit."

Gautam Gambhir added that the Indian captain may not possess the strength of Chris Gayle or the natural abilities of AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis or Brian Lara, but he has made up for it with his fitness.

"Probably because he does not have the strength of Chris Gayle or he does not have the ability of AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis or Brian Lara, the biggest strength he now has is his fitness. That's why he is so successful, you have to give it to the guy. And most importantly he runs really well between the wickets, not many people do it."

Irfan Pathan opined that the biggest improvement he has seen in Virat Kohli's game is the big shots the latter is able to hit, which are just a smooth extension of his normal shots.

"Compared to before, the difference in his batting has been the extension of his shots. He has started to extend the normal shots he plays along the ground into bigger shots as well. He is able to do it in a similar fashion, that is why he is able to convert the fours along the ground into sixes as well. "

The left-arm swing bowler gave an example of a sweetly timed six that Virat Kohli had struck with minimum fuss at the Kotla, a difficult pitch to play the big shots. He also added that Virat Kohli's mental strength has stood out even more than his fitness.

"I still remember a shot he played in IPL, in Feroz Shah Kotla, where hitting sixes on a slow pitch is difficult but he extended a cover drive for a six very easily. But one thing that stood out for me is he mental strength, more than his fitness."

Gautam Gambhir was quick to counter that and added that Virat Kohli's mental toughness has grown only because of his improved fitness.

"I feel the more fitter you get, the more mentally tough you get. Because under extreme conditions and in tough situations, you are under lot of pressure and it is only your fitness that will help you out."

Gautam Gambhir also highlighted Virat Kohli's quality that makes him a good finisher.

"He reads the game very well. I have never been a big believer that you need to take the game to the end. Finisher is a media-created hype. Anyone can be a finisher, the one who gets the last run is a finisher. He could even be an opening batsman."

Gautam Gambhir added that Virat Kohli has demonstrated his finishing abilities over the years.

"And Virat Kohli has shown over the years that you can call him a finisher as well even batting at No.3. Why do you only call MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh as a finisher, I think Virat Kohli is as good a finisher for India."

Gautam Gambhir even mentioned that Virat Kohli's ability to run well between the wickets allows him to play a low-risk game.

"If you have the ability to hit the big shoot and run well, convert the ones into twos, you will always be under less pressure. Lot of people can hit those big shots, but probably not run that well. They would always be playing that high risk game."

Gautam Gambhir reiterated that the evolution in Virat Kohli's game can only be attributed to his fitness levels.

"Virat Kohli doesn't do that because he can run very well and he now has the ability to play those big shots under pressure situations. And it is just because of his fitness levels."

