"If this doesn't wake him up, nothing will"- Fans slam Virat Kohli's poor form as he falls out of top 10 in ICC Men's Test Rankings

For the first time in six years, India star Virat Kohli has dropped out of the top 10 ICC Men's Test Rankings among batters. The 33-year-old's form has been under the scanner for a while, with him having not scored a hundred since November 2019.

Hs poor performance against England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston was enough to make him slip down four spots into 13th place.

The decline in the form of one of the modern-day greats has been difficult for fans to accept. However, some believe that he will take the latest setback as an inspiration to come back stronger.

Many others feel that this is perhaps the beginning of the end for Virat Kohli. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Sophia Kessner @sophiakessner @ICC @MRFWorldwide Seems like mother nature wants the Kohli vs Bairstow saga to continue, he’s replaced Virat now in the rankings 🥲 @ICC @MRFWorldwide Seems like mother nature wants the Kohli vs Bairstow saga to continue, he’s replaced Virat now in the rankings 🥲

AMIT KHETAN @amitkhetan2804 @CricCrazyJohns All because of you guys overhyping him when he is out of form too. @CricCrazyJohns All because of you guys overhyping him when he is out of form too.

Lakshman @Rebel_notout @CricCrazyJohns Soon he will out of team ! @CricCrazyJohns Soon he will out of team !

³⁰ @Sam__FCB @mufaddal_vohra This is rock bottom man Kohli isnt the same anymore @mufaddal_vohra This is rock bottom man Kohli isnt the same anymore

Paritosh @Paritos41575561 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra ICC Test Ranking and Ratings:



1. Root - 923.

2. Labuschagne - 879.

3. Smith - 826.

4. Babar - 815.

5. Pant - 801.

6. Williamson - 786.

7. Khawaja - 779.

8. Karunaratne - 760.

9. Rohit - 746.

10. Bairstow - 742.



- Pant climbs to No.5, Virat Kohli out of Top 10. ICC Test Ranking and Ratings:1. Root - 923.2. Labuschagne - 879.3. Smith - 826.4. Babar - 815.5. Pant - 801.6. Williamson - 786.7. Khawaja - 779.8. Karunaratne - 760.9. Rohit - 746.10. Bairstow - 742.- Pant climbs to No.5, Virat Kohli out of Top 10. Kohli is so finished man Kohli is so finished man😂 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Ron @jbesqueii Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra ICC Test Ranking and Ratings:



1. Root - 923.

2. Labuschagne - 879.

3. Smith - 826.

4. Babar - 815.

5. Pant - 801.

6. Williamson - 786.

7. Khawaja - 779.

8. Karunaratne - 760.

9. Rohit - 746.

10. Bairstow - 742.



- Pant climbs to No.5, Virat Kohli out of Top 10. ICC Test Ranking and Ratings:1. Root - 923.2. Labuschagne - 879.3. Smith - 826.4. Babar - 815.5. Pant - 801.6. Williamson - 786.7. Khawaja - 779.8. Karunaratne - 760.9. Rohit - 746.10. Bairstow - 742.- Pant climbs to No.5, Virat Kohli out of Top 10. Averaging in 20s for 2 years still his pans want him in t10 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Averaging in 20s for 2 years still his pans want him in t10 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

ɐslɐɯ @pitchinginline twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. evidences are getting better every next day to show he's done! evidences are getting better every next day to show he's done! 👍 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Samya @imsamya18 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. There will be no come back..convinced now..bas drag karne wali baat hai ab..nothing else left twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… There will be no come back..convinced now..bas drag karne wali baat hai ab..nothing else left twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

aay @kanpur105 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. If this doesn’t wake him up, nothing will twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… If this doesn’t wake him up, nothing will twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

MK @NotMK45 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. Time to got out of team just as Rahane and Pujara were sent off after dropping twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Time to got out of team just as Rahane and Pujara were sent off after dropping twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Nishith @Nicks103 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. The rate at which Kohli is scoring runs soon he would be out of the playing XI 🤣 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… The rate at which Kohli is scoring runs soon he would be out of the playing XI 🤣 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Pradhyoth @Pradhyoth1 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. Been shit for 3 years now. If I was an ICT fan his place is now under scrutiny. twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Been shit for 3 years now. If I was an ICT fan his place is now under scrutiny. twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Kiran @tweetsbyhk Johns. @CricCrazyJohns After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. After 6 long years, Virat Kohli is out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman ranking. this BAD PHASE of #ViratKohli is too long. there’s no captaincy pressure on him as well. sad to see him getting trolled even by foreign critics & few useless armies. high time he need to bounce back & shut their mouths. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… this BAD PHASE of #ViratKohli is too long. there’s no captaincy pressure on him as well. sad to see him getting trolled even by foreign critics & few useless armies. high time he need to bounce back & shut their mouths. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Jonny Bairstow replaces Virat Kohli in top 10 ICC Men's Test Rankings among batters

Ironically, it is England's Jonny Bairstow who replaced Kohli in the top 10. The duo had quite a heated exchange during the Edgbaston Test and Kohli received a lot of stick for the same.

The 33-year-old had apparently sledged Bairstow as he failed to connect a big shot and perhaps that's what fired him the former up. Bairstow ended up smashing hundreds in both innings as England manged their highest run chase in Test history (378/3) to beat India and level the series at 2-2.

The 32-year-old is having an incredible 2022 and is the highest run-scorer of the year with six hundreds to his name. This has helped him jump 11 spots in the rankings.

Joe Root continues to lead the rankings after scoring another magnificent hundred in the Edgbaston Test. It was a sensational 269-run stand between Root and Bairstow that helped England successfully chase down 378.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far