"If this doesn't wake him up, nothing will"- Fans slam Virat Kohli's poor form as he falls out of top 10 in ICC Men's Test Rankings

For the first time in six years, India star Virat Kohli has dropped out of the top 10 ICC Men's Test Rankings among batters. The 33-year-old's form has been under the scanner for a while, with him having not scored a hundred since November 2019.
Hs poor performance against England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston was enough to make him slip down four spots into 13th place.
The decline in the form of one of the modern-day greats has been difficult for fans to accept. However, some believe that he will take the latest setback as an inspiration to come back stronger.
Many others feel that this is perhaps the beginning of the end for Virat Kohli. Here's how Twitter reacted:
Jonny Bairstow replaces Virat Kohli in top 10 ICC Men's Test Rankings among batters
Ironically, it is England's Jonny Bairstow who replaced Kohli in the top 10. The duo had quite a heated exchange during the Edgbaston Test and Kohli received a lot of stick for the same.
The 33-year-old had apparently sledged Bairstow as he failed to connect a big shot and perhaps that's what fired him the former up. Bairstow ended up smashing hundreds in both innings as England manged their highest run chase in Test history (378/3) to beat India and level the series at 2-2.
The 32-year-old is having an incredible 2022 and is the highest run-scorer of the year with six hundreds to his name. This has helped him jump 11 spots in the rankings.
Joe Root continues to lead the rankings after scoring another magnificent hundred in the Edgbaston Test. It was a sensational 269-run stand between Root and Bairstow that helped England successfully chase down 378.