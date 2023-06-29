"If we win against India, and lose the World Cup, then there's no benefit" - Shadab Khan opens up on Pakistan's main priority

Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan has remarked that the Men in Green desire to achieve more than just beating India at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shadab pointed out that Pakistan will be under a lot of pressure, given that they will be facing India in their own backyard this time around. He, however, suggested that winning against Rohit Sharma and Co. won't mean anything to the side if they fail to clinch the championship trophy.

The 24-year-old made these remarks during an interview with Cricket Pakistan. He said:

"Playing against India comes with a different sense of joy. The pressure overall is also different. Now when we have to go there, it will be their home ground - the crowd will be against us. However, we are going there to play in the World Cup, so we should think about it, and not only about India, because if we win against India and lose the World Cup, then there's no benefit of it."

"In my opinion, even if we lose from India but end up winning the World Cup, it's a win-win because that is our main aim."

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. It is worth mentioning that India have a flawless 7-0 record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

"After the World Cup, I will play four-day cricket" - Shadab Khan aspires to return to Pakistan's Test team

While Shadab Khan has been a regular in Pakistan's white-ball teams, he has featured in just six Test matches so far in his career. During the same interview, he also spoke about his plans to play more four-day matches in the future.

He revealed that he intends to take part in red-ball domestic matches after the completion of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to make a strong case for a Test call-up. Shadab added:

"I really enjoy Test cricket and my heart definitely desires it because I haven't played four-day cricket for quite some time. I plan to take out time to play four-day cricket after the World Cup because currently, there is no such opportunity for me to play four-day cricket."

"After the World Cup, I will play four-day cricket, and I will try my best to perform well there, then I will aim for Test matches. Until I play four-day cricket, I cannot play Test matches."

Shadab's last Test appearance came in 2020 against England in Manchester. The crafty spinner picked up two wickets in the contest, while also chipping in with a valuable 45-run knock with the bat in Pakistan's first innings.

