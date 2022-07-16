"If you're having a bad day, spare a thought for Ireland" - Netizens react to Ireland's heartbreaking 1-run loss in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

New Zealand and Ireland battled it out in the third and final ODI of their series on Friday in Dublin with the visitors pipping their Irish to the post by one run. It proved to be a closely fought contest as both sides gave their all in a high-scoring thriller.

After electing to bat first, the New Zealand batters took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and put on an imposing total of 360 on the board. But Ireland showcased stellar composure in the second half of the game and almost managed to secure a famous win.

The Irish required 10 runs off the final over. However, they weren't able to get over the line and ultimately fell short of the Kiwi total by a solitary run. Though the hosts lost the clash, they received immense appreciation from all quarters for their brilliant efforts.

Veteran batter Paul Stirling hit a stunning century for the Irish. The right-hander scored 120 runs from 103 balls. Harry Tector also impressed by slamming a scintaliting ton. He contributed 108 runs for his side.

The visitors completed a commendable 3-0 series win over Ireland with this narrow victory. Here's how netizens reacted to Ireland's one-run loss to New Zealand.

Kyle @The_Kylo Two brutal losses for Ireland vs New Zealand. Heart wrenching, agonizing, TV remote throwing losses. But awesome to see them do so well and we'd better watch our for them! Two brutal losses for Ireland vs New Zealand. Heart wrenching, agonizing, TV remote throwing losses. But awesome to see them do so well and we'd better watch our for them!

Jagdish Dutt Pandey @JagdishDuttPan4 #IREvNZ what a fantastic series bad luck for Ireland but they are just made a gigantic step by giving new zealand a tough fight what a fantastic series bad luck for Ireland but they are just made a gigantic step by giving new zealand a tough fight❤️#IREvNZ

Almost chased 225 against India in T20Is & lost by 1 run in a chase of 360 vs New Zealand in ODIs.



Such things can break hearts but they are doing well, they will achieve more success soon. #Ireland Almost chased 225 against India in T20Is & lost by 1 run in a chase of 360 vs New Zealand in ODIs.Such things can break hearts but they are doing well, they will achieve more success soon. #IREvNZ #IREvsNZ #Ireland Almost chased 225 against India in T20Is & lost by 1 run in a chase of 360 vs New Zealand in ODIs.Such things can break hearts but they are doing well, they will achieve more success soon.

Nikhil94 @gomasenikhil9 for Ireland played so well and lost by the barest of Margins against India in second T20I and against New Zealand. @ESPNcricinfo Heartbreakfor Ireland played so well and lost by the barest of Margins against India in second T20I and against New Zealand. @ESPNcricinfo Heartbreak 💔 for Ireland played so well and lost by the barest of Margins against India in second T20I and against New Zealand.

@IrelandCricket_ The series result doesn't do any justification to Ireland's performance. Incredible show by them throughout the ODI series. Keep your heads high, y'all played high octane cricket in all the 3 matches. Well done, Ireland and congratulations, New Zealand. The series result doesn't do any justification to Ireland's performance. Incredible show by them throughout the ODI series. Keep your heads high, y'all played high octane cricket in all the 3 matches. Well done, Ireland and congratulations, New Zealand.#NZvIRE @IrelandCricket_

Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 @_FaridKhan If you're having a bad day, spare a thought for Ireland. They have lost to New Zealand by 1 run, chasing a target of 361. In their last four international matches, they have lost to India by 4 runs, to New Zealand by 1 wicket, 3 wickets and by 1 run. Heartbreaking. #IREvNZ If you're having a bad day, spare a thought for Ireland. They have lost to New Zealand by 1 run, chasing a target of 361. In their last four international matches, they have lost to India by 4 runs, to New Zealand by 1 wicket, 3 wickets and by 1 run. Heartbreaking. #IREvNZ

I would say Well Done Ireland, Australia,England,South Africa,New Zealand & India should play more series against Ireland.

This Irish team really deserves to host more series.

WELL DONE MEN in GREEN. @cricketireland Tough pill to swallow by Irish,another heart breaking match for IrelandI would say Well Done Ireland, Australia,England,South Africa,New Zealand & India should play more series against Ireland.This Irish team really deserves to host more series.WELL DONE MEN in GREEN. @cricketireland Tough pill to swallow by Irish,another heart breaking match for IrelandI would say Well Done Ireland, Australia,England,South Africa,New Zealand & India should play more series against Ireland.This Irish team really deserves to host more series.WELL DONE MEN in GREEN.

Ireland wins my heart New Zealand wins the seriesIreland wins my heart New Zealand wins the seriesIreland wins my heart ❤️

Chin up if any Irish fans viewing this!! Yu have fought v well. @cricketireland Cricket is not upto winning or losing because it's not in our hands!! But the fight won millions of Hearts!! Well fought Ireland!!Chin up if any Irish fans viewing this!! Yu have fought v well. @cricketireland Cricket is not upto winning or losing because it's not in our hands!! But the fight won millions of Hearts!! Well fought Ireland!! Chin up if any Irish fans viewing this!! Yu have fought v well. ♥️🇮🇳🇮🇪 https://t.co/icWIMzpSKG

Paul Rowan @RowanP_86 @cricketireland Once again so close but cannot get over the line when looking like it was in the bag! @cricketireland Once again so close but cannot get over the line when looking like it was in the bag!

Muhammad Arsalan @iamarsalan_6 What a fight showed and given by Ireland in this match They lost this match just 1 run but the way Ireland played in this match and even in this series it's really amazing Out of 3 matches, they lost 2 matches in last ball of match against New Zealand. Well played, Irish. #IREvNZ What a fight showed and given by Ireland in this match They lost this match just 1 run but the way Ireland played in this match and even in this series it's really amazing Out of 3 matches, they lost 2 matches in last ball of match against New Zealand. Well played, Irish. #IREvNZ

It is worth mentioning that the Irish side have faced three narrow losses in their last four appearances. They lost by four runs while chasing a stiff total of 225 in the 2nd T20I against India.

Furthermore, they almost managed to pull off a victory in their ODI series opener against New Zealand. However, the Kiwis managed to eke out a one-wicket win in the last-over thriller.

Ireland and New Zealand to lock horns in three-match T20I series

Ireland have a chance of redeeming themselves by trumping New Zealand in their T20I series. The two sides are scheduled to play three T20Is. The opening encounter will be played in Belfast on Monday (July 18).

The 2nd and 3rd T20Is will also be played at the same venue on July 20 and July 22, respectively. The Irish side have shown that they have the ability to compete against top teams with their recent performances.

They will look to do even better in the coming T20Is.

