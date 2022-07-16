"If you're having a bad day, spare a thought for Ireland" - Netizens react to Ireland's heartbreaking 1-run loss in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand

New Zealand and Ireland battled it out in the third and final ODI of their series on Friday in Dublin with the visitors pipping their Irish to the post by one run. It proved to be a closely fought contest as both sides gave their all in a high-scoring thriller.
After electing to bat first, the New Zealand batters took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners and put on an imposing total of 360 on the board. But Ireland showcased stellar composure in the second half of the game and almost managed to secure a famous win.
The Irish required 10 runs off the final over. However, they weren't able to get over the line and ultimately fell short of the Kiwi total by a solitary run. Though the hosts lost the clash, they received immense appreciation from all quarters for their brilliant efforts.
Veteran batter Paul Stirling hit a stunning century for the Irish. The right-hander scored 120 runs from 103 balls. Harry Tector also impressed by slamming a scintaliting ton. He contributed 108 runs for his side.
The visitors completed a commendable 3-0 series win over Ireland with this narrow victory. Here's how netizens reacted to Ireland's one-run loss to New Zealand.
It is worth mentioning that the Irish side have faced three narrow losses in their last four appearances. They lost by four runs while chasing a stiff total of 225 in the 2nd T20I against India.
Furthermore, they almost managed to pull off a victory in their ODI series opener against New Zealand. However, the Kiwis managed to eke out a one-wicket win in the last-over thriller.
Ireland and New Zealand to lock horns in three-match T20I series
Ireland have a chance of redeeming themselves by trumping New Zealand in their T20I series. The two sides are scheduled to play three T20Is. The opening encounter will be played in Belfast on Monday (July 18).
The 2nd and 3rd T20Is will also be played at the same venue on July 20 and July 22, respectively. The Irish side have shown that they have the ability to compete against top teams with their recent performances.
They will look to do even better in the coming T20Is.