Important sporting events involving India to look forward to this weekend 

Svk Sengupta
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 21:29 IST


This weekend is poised to be a delight for the Indian sports lovers, as it is full of sports action for the country. In this article we take a look at the important sporting events where Indian athletes or Indian teams will take part this weekend.


#1 Cricket | India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match, Wellington

A keen tussle in the offing
A keen tussle in the offing



The cricket fans can wake up early Friday morning and switch on their television sets to catch their favourite team in action against New Zealand in the first of the 2-match Test series in Wellington, New Zealand. It is expected to be a very keenly contested match, as there is hardly anything to choose between the two teams. While world number 1 India is looking a little stronger on paper, New Zealand will be a hard team to beat in their home conditions. Fans can rest assured that the match will be a treat to watch in this coming weekend.

Schedule: February 21-25, 2020 , 4:00 AM IST everyday

#2 Hockey | India vs Australia FIH Pro League 2020


India takes on world number 2 side Australia
India takes on world number 2 side Australia



For the hockey fans also, this weekend will be a treat as the Indian Men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh, takes on World Number 2 Australia in two back-to-back matches on the 21st and 22nd of February in the FIH Pro League 2020. Both the matches will be held in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. India will hope to continue their excellent recent form and if they can play to their potential, they can surely come out victorious against the mighty Aussies. The two matches will be of the highest quality and fans will be able to see some world class hockey this weekend.

Schedule:

1st Match: February 21, 2020, 7 PM, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2nd Match: February 22, 2020, 7 PM, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

#3 Badminton | Barcelona Spain Masters 2020

Saina Nehwal will be keen to get her form back and qualify for the Olympics
Saina Nehwal will be keen to get her form back and qualify for the Olympics



In badminton, quite a few top Indian shuttlers, viz Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Ajay Jayram and Sameer Verma will be in action in the Barcelona Spain Masters 2020. The event started on Tuesday and the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals of this event are scheduled this weekend. This is a very important event for the likes of Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma. If they win this event, it will help them earn valuable points required for qualification in the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian shuttlers are having a very tough time in 2020, and the fans will hope that this weekend they will finally get something to cheer.

Schedule:

February 21, 2020 Friday – Quarter-finals

February 22, 2020 Saturday – Semi-finals

February 23, 2020 Sunday – Finals


#4 Wrestling | Asian Wrestling Championship 2020, New Delhi

Indian wresters are in contention for medals across categories
Indian wresters are in contention for medals across categories



The 2020 Asian Wrestling Championship, presently underway in New Delhi, will conclude this weekend on February 23, 2020. In this event the Indian wrestlers are participating in the various weight catagories in both men's and women's divisions. In absence of wrestling powerhouse China, the Indian wrestlers are doing very well and have already won 2 individual gold medals. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the fans will hope to see the wrestlers fight well and win more medals this weekend.

Schedule:

February 21, 2020, Friday | Finals (Women – 53-57-62-65-72 kg)

February 22, 2020, Saturday | Finals (Freestyle – 57-65-70-79-97 kg)

February 23, 2020, Sunday | Finals (Freestyle – 61-74-86-92-125 kg)

Published 20 Feb 2020, 21:29 IST
