Kohli retains No.1 spot, Tahir rises in latest ICC ODI rankings

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.28K   //    08 Oct 2018, 14:58 IST

Enter
Against Zimbabwe last week, Tahir became the oldest to take a hattrick in ODIs

After a record-breaking six-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick, South Africa's Imran Tahir rose by three places to the seventh spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings, released after the Proteas' 3-0 win against Zimbabwe.

Along with teammate Kagiso Rabada, Tahir broke into the top 10 in the bowling rankings, post his side's series sweep over Zimbabwe at home. Rabada moved three places as well, stationing himself at the sixth spot.

The batting rankings saw little movements in the bottom half of the top-10: while Virat Kohli continued to rule the charts, Kane Williamson moved one spot to be eighth, while Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow budged one position down and up respectively, to claim shared honours for the ninth place.

In the bowling rankings, apart from Tahir and Rabada's movement, England's Adil Rashid and Hasan Ali slipped two places each to share the eighth spot, and Afghanistan's finger spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dropped two places but just about stayed in the top 10.

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Recently rested for the Asia Cup, Kohli stayed atop the batting rankings

While Kohli stayed atop the batting rankings, his teammates Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also maintained their spots in the top-10; Rohit, at 842 points, stayed on the second spot and his left-handed opening partner kept his spot at No.5, below the suspended David Warner.

Here are the complete rankings:

BATTING

#1 Virat Kohli

#2 Rohit Sharma

#3 Joe Root

#4 David Warner

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

#6 Babar Azam

#7 Ross Taylor

#8 Kane Williamson

#9 Quinton de Kock

= #9 Jonny Bairstow


BOWLING

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

#2 Rashid Khan

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

#4 Trent Boult

#5 Josh Hazlewood

#6 Kagiso Rabada

#7 Imran Tahir

#8 Adil Rashid

= #8 Hasan Ali

#10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman


ALL-ROUNDERS

#1 Rashid Khan

#2 Shakib Al Hasan

#3 Mohammad Nabi

#4 Mitchell Santner

#5 Mohammad Hafeez

South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2018 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Imran Tahir ICC Rankings ICC ODI Rankings
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Fetching more content...
