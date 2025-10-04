In Numbers: How Rohit Sharma fared as ODI captain

An era in Indian cricket ended on Saturday, October 4 as Rohit Sharma was replaced as one-day captain by Shubman Gill. The latter will lead the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series in Australia, which will be played from October 19 to October 25. The move is a hugely significant one, keeping the next ODI World Cup in mind, which will be held in 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

While Rohit has been retained in the Indian ODI squad for the three-match series Down Under, there is no certainty that he will be part of the next World Cup in the format. The Hitman will be 40 by the time the 2027 World Cup takes place and his selection would be totally dependent on his form and fitness ahead of the event.

There's no point looking too far ahead though. In the wake of Rohit's stint as Team India captain coming to an end, it's only fair that we pay tribute to his terrific achievements as leader in the one-day format.

Rohit Sharma's win-loss record as ODI captain

Rohit led Team India in 56 ODI matches between 2017 and 2025, winning 42 games and losing 12. One match he captained in ended in a tie, while one game produced no result. The Hitman has a win percentage of 75 as captain in ODIs.

Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win % 56 42 12 1 1 75

(Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy record)

Of his 42 wins as Team India's one-day captain, 24 came in home conditions, six away and 12 in neutral countries. Rohit won 10 matches as captain in the UAE, four in Sri Lanka, two in England and one each in New Zealand and West Indies.

Rohit Sharma's batting stats as ODI captain

As captain of the Indian side in ODIs, Rohit scored 2,506 runs in 55 innings at an average of 52.20 and a stupendous strike rate of 111.97. The right-handed batter struck five tons and 17 fifties as ODI captain, while also registering three ducks. His highest score as captain is 208*, which came against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 0s 56 2,506 52.20 111.97 208* 5 17 3

(Rohit Sharma's ODI batting stats as captain)

In 42 matches that India won, the opening batter smashed 2,080 runs at an average of 59.42 and a strike rate of 110.75. Five of his hundreds and 13 of his half-centuries resulted in wins. In 12 matches that India lost, he scored 357 runs, averaging 32.45 at a strike rate of 122.68, with three half-centuries.

Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 0s 42 2,506 52.20 111.97 208* 5 13 1

(Rohit Sharma's ODI batting stats as captain in wins)

Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 0s 12 357 32.45 122.68 81 0 3 2

(Rohit Sharma's ODI batting stats as captain in losses)

In 29 ODIs at home, Rohit scored 1,466 runs at an average of 52.35 and a strike rate of 119.57, with four hundreds and seven half-centuries. In 13 matches in away conditions, he scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66. The 38-year-old also scored 638 runs in 14 games at neutral venues, averaging 58.

Rohit's batting stats as captain Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 0s Home 29 1,466 52.35 119.57 208* 4 7 1 Away 13 402 44.66 111.35 76* 0 5 1 Neutral 14 638 58 98 111* 1 5 1

In 24 matches that Team India have batted first, Rohit has scored 982 runs at an average of 42.69 and a strike rate of 107.43. His stats include two hundreds and five half-centuries. On the other hand, in 32 ODIs that India have batted second, he has totaled 1,524 runs, averaging 60.96 at a strike rate of 115.10, with the aid of three hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma's record as captain in multi-nation events

Rohit led India in 11 matches in the 2023 World Cup. He also captained India in 11 matches in the Asia Cup between 2018 and 2023 and five matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue won 10 games on the trot in the 2023 World Cup before being stunned in the final by Australia in Ahmedabad.

With Hitman as leader, India won all their five Champions Trophy 2025 matches to clinch the ICC event. The Men in Blue also won nine out of 11 Asia Cup ODI games. Team India lost only two matches in multi-nation one-day events under Rohit's leadership, while one game ended in no result.

Rohit's stats in ICC events Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 0s World Cup 11 597 54.27 125.94 131 1 3 1 Champions Trophy 5 180 36 100 76 0 1 0

Looking at the opening batter's stats as captain in multi-nation events, he led from the front in the 2023 ODI World Cup, amassing 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.94, with one hundred and three fifties. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit scored 180 runs in five innings at an average of 36. Also, in 11 Asia Cup games, he scored 511 runs, averaging a healthy 73.

The 38-year-old played four tournament finals, top-scoring with 76 in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. He scored a brisk 47 in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad and 48 against Bangladesh in the 2018 Asia Cup final in Dhaka. Looking at Rohit's performances in semifinals, he scored 75 runs in two innings at an average of 37.50, with a best of 47.

