Create

"In ODIs, Shreyas Iyer is far better than SKY" - Fans react as Iyer smashes 80 off 76 balls against New Zealand

By James Kuanal
Modified Nov 25, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer scored his 13th half-century in ODIs on Friday.

Shreyas Iyer smashed a crucial half-century against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

After failing to make an impact in the T20I series, Iyer came out all guns blazing to hit 80 off 76 balls, a knock that included four sixes and as many boundaries. He spent quality time in the middle, after short deliveries troubled him during the T20I series, and laid a solid platform for his side.

everybody say, "𝙎𝙝𝙧𝙚-𝙮𝙖𝙖𝙖𝙖𝙨!" 💪Watch the 🌟 build on his fifty in the 1st #NZvIND ODI, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Prime Video bit.ly/NZvIND1stODIon…#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime https://t.co/IdFXSpWgcE

The right-handed batter helped the Men in Blue fight back after they lost wickets in clusters in the middle overs. He shared crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar for the fifth and sixth wickets, respectively to ensure Team India reached a commendable total against the hosts.

Fans on Twitter hailed Shreyas Iyer for yet another magnificent performance in a 50-over format. For the uninitiated, the Mumbai batter has been in top gear in 2022, scoring 566 runs in 11 ODI innings, including a century and five fifties.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Shreyas Iyer 🤝 Mission 2023 #khadoosArmy
In odi shreyas Iyer is far better than Surya Kumar yadav.....#INDvNZ #NZvIND #pant #sanju
Shreyas Iyer's dream run in ODI.#ShreyasIyer #NZvIND #NZvsIND #SanjuSamson #RishabhPant https://t.co/zljLbSIeVt
Shreyas Iyer is on 🔥
Top innings Shreyas Iyer!#INDvsNZ
Shreyas Iyer in ODIs >>>>>>
Shreyas Iyer ERA 🔥
Shreyas Iyer in Odi's in NZ M - 4R - 297Avg - 74.2550/100 - 3/1#INDvNZ
Shreyas Iyer in ODI https://t.co/UDSncCHyFn
Another ODI and another 50 for Shreyas Iyer If you pick anyone ahead of him it's India's lossWell played champ.
Shreyas Iyer continues his dream in the ODI format, his 5th fifty from the last 8 innings for India. He is making every opportunity count.

Iyer is gunning to secure his spot in the 2023 World Cup squad. Earlier, the middle-order batter had scored 191 runs in three games against the Proteas, including an unbeaten 113. He also amassed 161 runs in three matches in the West Indies.

Shreyas Iyer’s 80 guides Team India to 300+ total

Shreyas Iyer's top innings and Sundar’s cameo (37 off 16 balls) helped the team post 306/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries and shared a century partnership for the opening wicket. While Dhawan scored 72, Gill contributed 50 runs. Meanwhile, Samson also contributed 36 runs to the total.

Innings Break!A solid batting display from #TeamIndia! 💪 💪8⃣0⃣ for @ShreyasIyer15 7⃣2⃣ for captain @SDhawan25 5⃣0⃣ for @ShubmanGill Over to our bowlers now! 👍 👍 Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/NZvIND-1STODI #NZvIND https://t.co/jp1k1EYqNL

Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson emerged as the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, picking up three wickets each. Adam Milne also took a wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will look to start the ODI series on a winning note in their pursuit of avenging the 0-3 series loss they suffered in New Zealand in 2019. All eyes will be on debutants Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh when India bowl.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 1st ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

Poll : Will India be able to whitewash ODI series against NZ?

Yes

No

17 votes

Quick Links

Edited by S Chowdhury
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...