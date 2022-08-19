[IN PICTURES] “Home away from home”- Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja Pabari shares candid posts on social media

Senior Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and his family are enjoying a great time in England.

On Friday, the Sussex captain’s wife, Puja Pabari, took to Instagram to share some great memories that she made with Pujara and their daughter Aditi as the mother-daughter moved back to India. As evident from the pictures, the trio created a lot of memories in the UK during their stay in Brighton and Hove.

Puja wrote:

“Time to head home…2022’s best memories yet, have come to us in Brighton and Hove. It felt like our home away from home.”

She added:

“Only gratitude for the amazing time spent as family. For all the beautiful seaside walks, sunset, parks and delicious veggie food options. Happy Janmashtami.”

While Pujara’s wife and daughter will return to India, he will stay on in England until September. Sussex will play their season’s final county match against Glamorgan from September 26 to 29.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Here’s the list of English and Hindi commentators for the tournament, including Ind vs Pak match

Cheteshwar Pujara’s purple patch

Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara has been phenomenal for Sussex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup.

The 34-year-old has, so far, amassed 482 runs in seven matches at an average of 96.4. The verteran player also slammed a couple of centuries, a 131-ball 174 and an innings of 107 runs off 79 deliveries.

His rich vein of form has helped Sussex reach second spot in the points table of the tournament. He will be looking to lead his side to victory in the tournament.

The right-handed batter had earlier racked up 1,094 runs in eight matches at an average of 109.4 in the County Championship Division Two. He smashed three double centuries and a couple of tons in the tournament.

He last played for India during the recently concluded fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Jasprit Bumrah-led India lost the match by seven wickets and the Test series ended in a 2-2 draw.

He could next feature in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh in India.

Also Read: ENG vs SA 1st Test: [WATCH] 'Ageless' Stuart Broad takes the catch of his lifetime to dismiss Kagiso Rabada

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cheteshwar Pujara should make a comeback to IPL? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury