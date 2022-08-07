IN-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, match start time, date and live streaming details

India Women (IN-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will square off in the final (Gold medal match) of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India finished second in Group A and played England in the first semi-final on Saturday. They beat the hosts by four runs in a thrilling contest to become the first finalist.

Australia, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten run in the tournament. They finished atop Group A and beat New Zealand by five wickets in the second semi-final to seal their spot in the title match.

Fans can expect a thrilling and mouth-watering contest as the two teams battle it out for the gold medal at the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

IN-W vs AUS-W Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, Final, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Date and Time: August 7, Sunday, 2022; 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pitch Report

The wicket is sporting, so a good contest between bat and ball is expected. It remains to be seen whether it'll be a used surface or a fresh one for the final. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first and put the runs on the board in a high-pressure game.

Probable XIs

IN-W

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana.

AUS-W

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown.

Match Prediction

India have momentum after their brilliant win against England under pressure in the first semi-final. However, Australia are unbeaten and are confident as well.

They're are the defending champions of the Women’s T20 World Cup as well and are the most dominant team in knockout matches of global tournaments. They beat India comprehensively the last time the two teams met in the T20 World Cup final. Australia will start as the favourites to win yet another final.

Prediction: Australia (AUS-W) to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App.

LIVE POLL Q. Smriti Mandhana to score another fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far