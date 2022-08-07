IN-W vs AUS-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

India Women and Australia Women (IN-W vs AUS-W) meet in the historic final (gold medal match) of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. The fixture will be played on Sunday, August 7, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India Women beat a strong England Women's side in the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. Batting first, openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 76 runs for the first wicket, getting them off to a flying start. However, they soon lost both openers and were reduced to 106/3 with Harmanpreet Kaur sent back as well.

Jemimah Rodrigues (44*) and Deepti Sharma (22) then put up a valuable partnership to take India’s total of 164/5, which was a par score on that surface. Mandhana earlier slammed a 32-ball 61, striking at 190.62 to set the tone for India.

India Women sent Sophia Dunkley back soon at 28/1 but England raced along in the powerplay. Sneh Rana then struck to dismiss the dangerous-looking Danielle Wyatt while Alice Capsey was run-out to leave them at 81/3.

Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones kept England ahead in the chase but Deepti and Rana pulled things back with some brilliant bowling at the death. India successfully defended their total and held England Women to 160/6.

Australian Women, on the other hand, are unbeaten at the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022. They continued their dominant run against New Zealand Women, beating them by five wickets in the second semi-final.

Australia picked up a couple of early wickets in the powerplay, bowling first to reduce the New Zealand Women to 39/2. Sophie Devine and Georgia Plimmer then put up a solid stand. However, they kept losing wickets thereafter and were restricted to 144/7 in the end. Megan Schutt picked up three wickets while Tahlia McGrath grabbed two.

In reply, Australia lost two early wickets as Alyssa Healy and skipper Meg Lanning were sent back with the score at 28/2. However, Beth Mooney (36) and Tahlia McGrath (34) ensured that Australia did not lose their grip on the match. Rachael Haynes (19) and Ashleigh Gardner (19*) also played important knocks as they got over the line with three deliveries to spare.

Will India Women (IN-W) beat Australia Women (AUS-W) in the final of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022?

Australia Women have dominated India Women many times in the past. They beat them in the opening game of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 as well.

Australia beat India convincingly in the T20 World Cup final and know how to win big matches. India have had a history of faltering in knock-out matches at global events. Hence, it will be a tough challenge for them to beat Australia Women

Prediction: Australia Women (AUS-W) to win.

