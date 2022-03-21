IN-W vs BD-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

India Women (IN-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton in the 22nd match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

India, led by Mithali Raj, started their campaign with a resounding 107-run win over Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan. However, since then, the Women in Blue have found the going tough, losing three of their next four games.

After losses to hosts New Zealand and defending champions England, Mithali and co. lost to Meg Lanning’s Australia on March 19 at the Eden Park in Auckland. After being put into bat first, India lost the early wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who had replaced Deepti Sharma.

Darcie Brown made the breakthroughs to put Australia in command. However, Yastika Bhatia and captain Raj put on 130 runs for the third wicket to bring India back into the game. Both batters scored half-centuries. After they perished, Harmanpreet Kaur took over.

Kaur, who made an unbeaten 171* against the same opposition in 2017, scored an unbeaten 47-ball 57 this time. Luck also favoured her, as Beth Mooney dropped her in the deep. Pooja Vastrakar’s 28-ball 34 with one four and two sixes helped India post 277-7 on the board.

Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes’ 121-run stand for the opening wicket laid the platform for Australia’s run chase. Sneh Rana separated the duo after Healy, who made 72, perished while attempting a reverse sweep. From there on, Lanning’s 97 took Australia closer to victory. Mooney also showed a lot of determination after hitting Jhulan Goswami in the last over.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, captained by Nigar Sultana Joty, registered their maiden World Cup win after beating Pakistan by nine runs. They also came close to beating the West Indies after a stupendous bowling performance.

Nahida Akter and Salma Khatun picked up two wickets apiece to restrict the West Indies to 140. However, the Tigresses fell four runs short..

Will Bangladesh Women (BD-W) beat India Women (IN-W)?

India vs Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

IN-W have beaten BD-W in all four WODIs thus far. India beat them 3-0 in a bilateral series in Ahmedabad in 2013. Four years later, IN-W against beat BD-W in Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue will go into the game as the favourites.

Prediction: India Women to win.

