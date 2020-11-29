IND v AUS 2020, 2nd ODI: Australia Player Ratings

A century from Steve Smith and fifties from the rest of the batting order led Australia to a commanding 51-run win in the 2nd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul waged battles in the chase of 390, which proved to be a bridge too far too cross in the end. With the win, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series and the Men in Blue have nothing but pride to play for on Wednesday.

Here are Australia's player ratings from the IND v AUS 2nd ODI.

David Warner: 8.5/10

This was yet another authoritative innings from Warner, who was cruising to a century before orchestrating his own downfall with an ill-advised second run. The southpaw had already survived a couple of close calls with his running, and walked back this time for 83. He limped off the field in the second innings with a suspected groin injury, and Australia are waiting for the results of the scan.

Aaron Finch: 7.5/10

Finch had a couple of nervy moments at the start, but eased into his innings in confident fashion to finish on 60. The captain has given his team amazing starts in both games, and although he should've converting this into a big score, his form is a major source of encouragement for Australia.

Steve Smith: 9.5/10

Smith is just a different player when up against India in any format. The former Aussie captain cruised to another 62-ball ton, playing a number of delectable shots while never really appearing to be in any sort of trouble. A chanceless innings from one of the best batsmen in the world, who also contributed in the field as always.

Marnus Labuschagne: 8/10

Labuschagne came in at No. 6 in the previous game, but made the most of the opportunity he got at his regular No. 4 slot with a fluent, untroubled 70. He ably supported Smith and then Maxwell, turning over the strike unselfishly before being dismissed in the penultimate over. The 26-year-old was handed a reprieve by Jadeja, though.

Moises Henriques: 7/10

Brought in in place of the injured Stoinis, Henriques had only 1 ball to face but bowled an impressive 7-over spell for just 34 runs and picked up the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Australia truly are reaping the benefits of having a number of quality all-rounders in their side.

Alex Carey: 6/10

Carey didn't get to bat in this game, and was tidy behind the stumps as usual.

Glenn Maxwell: 9/10

Maxwell turned in yet another game-changing performance, with his unbeaten 29-ball 63 taking Australia to another significantly above-par total. The destructive batsman is almost unstoppable when in full flow, and picked apart Saini and Co. at the death. He bowled 5 overs for 34 runs, and picked up a wicket for his troubles.

Mitchell Starc: 1.5/10

Starc was erratic once again, and is clearly feeling the effects of being out of action for so many months. The left-arm quick leaked 82 runs in his 9 overs, and the pace was clearly down as well. Australia need him to get back to his threatening best at the earliest.

Pat Cummins: 8.5/10

Cummins had an indifferent outing in the 1st ODI, but made up for it with an excellent, understated performance in this game. The speedster's subtle variations of pace and length brought him the wicket of Mayank Agarwal, before he returned to scalp the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. He finished with figures of 3/67 in his 10 overs.

Adam Zampa: 7/10

Zampa turned in another decent performance for Australia, finishing with figures of 2/62 in his 10 overs. He picked up the crucial wicket of KL Rahul once again, and was accurate in the middle overs while varying his lines and lengths.

Josh Hazlewood: 8/10

Hazlewood was superb once again, as he dismissed Dhawan to provide Australia their first breakthrough. He later came back to send back Indian captain Virat Kohli in almost identical fashion to the 1st ODI, and finished with figures of 2/59. The pacer's intelligence and consistency were on full display in the 2nd ODI, and he might take a well-deserved rest in the final game of the series.