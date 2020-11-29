IND v AUS 2020, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya's bowling gave us a blueprint for the pitch, says Aaron Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch stated that Hardik Pandya's economical spell towards the end of the first innings gave his team the blueprint to succeed in the second.

Pandya was brought into the attack by captain Virat Kohli after a number of frontline bowlers were taken for runs. He bowled cutters and off-pace deliveries into the pitch, and the Aussie batsmen could manage only 24 runs off the all-rounder's 4 overs.

Kohli mentioned in the post-match presentation that Pandya's bowling may have given the hosts an idea of how to go about their business in the second innings, and Aaron Finch corroborated the same.

"As Virat said, we probably got a blueprint with Hardik's bowling, he was really hard to hit with off-pace deliveries."

'I don't think Warner will be available' - Aaron Finch

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

Aaron Finch conceded that his opening partner David Warner, who had to leave the field with a groin injury, may not be available for the final game of the ODI series. However, he expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, and hinted at making more than a few changes for the 3rd ODI.

"It was a perfect performance with the bat. Anytime you get in the high 300s is good, and very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea (when asked about Warner's fitness). We've got to reshuffle it around, and I don't think he'll be available."

Aaron Finch and David Warner stitched together yet another massive opening partnership that put India on the backfoot right away. While the Victorian was dismissed in the 23rd over shortly after completing his fifty, Warner carried on to make 83 before an excellent piece of fielding from Shreyas Iyer found him short of his ground.

Australia have a number of quality players waiting in the wings, and we might see the likes of Ashton Agar and Cameron Green get a game in the 3rd ODI, which is scheduled to take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.