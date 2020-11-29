IND v AUS 2020, 2nd ODI: India Player Ratings

Australia sealed the 3-match ODI series with a comfortable 51-run win over India in the 2nd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Steve Smith registered yet another chanceless century, while the other four batsmen in Australia's top five crossed 50 to take the team to 389/4. Fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul kept India in the game, but without a daddy hundred from any of the frontline batsmen, the Men in Blue fell well short.

Here are India's player ratings from the IND v AUS 2nd ODI.

IND v AUS 2020, 2nd ODI: India's Player Ratings

Australia v India - ODI Game 2

Shikhar Dhawan: 5.5/10

Dhawan looked in excellent touch during the 23 balls he was at the crease, but threw away his wicket while trying to hit Hazlewood over the infield. With a decent amount of runs under his belt in the recent past, the left-hander should've taken it upon himself to bat through the innings in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Mayank Agarwal: 5.5/10

Agarwal was surprisingly used as a part-time bowling option, but that experiment lasted only one over. Much like his opening partner, he got off to an excellent start, but his dismissal against Pat Cummins - just one over after Dhawan's wicket - put India's middle order under immense pressure. It's difficult to see Agarwal retain his place in the team when Rohit returns, and he looked out of his depth on the wicket ball.

Virat Kohli: 7.5/10

The pressure of the run-chase once again fell on Kohli, who overcame a slightly slow start with some authoritative shots. Just as it seemed like the Indian skipper would manage his first ODI hundred in 11 innings, he was dismissed in almost identical fashion to the 1st ODI. His wicket was effectively the end of India's hopes, although Rahul and the lower-middle order put up a valiant effort.

Shreyas Iyer: 6/10

Iyer, who scored 38, looked comfortable when he was at the crease, but he threw his wicket away in horrible fashion off a dreadful short ball from Henriques. The 26-year-old needs to be a much more assured presence if he is to bat at No. 4, and like the rest of the Indian top order, can't be so careless with his shot-making.

KL Rahul: 7.5/10

Rahul struggled to find the gaps at times, and his strike rotation wasn't great during some parts of his innings. However, the Indian No. 5 hit 4 fours and 5 sixes in his 66-ball 76, and was dismissed while taking the attack to Zampa when the run rate was touching 17.

Hardik Pandya: 6.5/10

Pandya insisted before the previous game that he didn't want to rush himself back to bowling, but sprung a surprise by coming on at delivering 4 overs. The all-rounder's spell was promising, as he scalped one wicket and almost had two, but he couldn't quite get going with the bat. He managed 28 off 31 balls before being sent back by Cummins, and couldn't replicate his heroics from the 1st ODI.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6.5/10

Jadeja bowled another economical 10-over spell in the context of the game, and was one of the only Indian bowlers to not receive much punishment. The left-hander played an enterprising 24-run cameo, and threatened to take the game away from Australia before a length ball from Cummins brought about the end of his innings. In what was a surprise, he dropped a simple catch and missed (another) direct hit.

Mohammed Shami: 5/10

Shami went for 73 runs in his 9 overs, and while he got the first breakthrough by having Finch caught at cover, he wasn't the potent threat he has been both in the IPL and for India this year. The pacer, along with his partners, haven't been incisive at all with the new ball, and were taken for a few at the death as well.

Navdeep Saini: 2/10

Saini had another nightmare outing, as he conceded 70 runs in his 7 overs. Unable to hit the yorker at the death and inconsistent at all other stages of the innings, the 28-year-old is likely to be dropped for the 3rd and final ODI.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 3.5/10

Chahal was another Indian bowler who had an indifferent outing. On a pitch that didn't have any turn on offer, the leg-spinner seemed reluctant to flight the ball and bowl his variations. That's two games in a row now that he has been out-bowled by his Aussie counterpart Zampa, and he could lose his place for the next game as well.

Jasprit Bumrah: 4.5/10

Bafflingly, Bumrah is simply unable to provide regular breakthroughs for India. He got rid of Labuschagne and created a couple of half-chances in the first powerplay, but ended his spell having conceded 79 in his 10. The spearhead has taken only 3 wickets in 8 ODIs in 2020, and none of them have come with the new ball.