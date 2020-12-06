India put up a strong batting display to chase down a challenging 195 in the 2nd T20I against Australia at Sydney and clinch the series 2-0.

With 14 needed for victory off the last over, Hardik Pandya launched two length balls from debutant Daniel Sams over the ropes to see India home by six wickets. Despite not timing the ball well for the most part of his innings, Pandya held his nerve and finished unbeaten on a brilliant 42 from 22 balls.

India have not lost an away T20I since February 2019.



India have not lost an away T20I since February 2019. They have now won 10 T20Is on the trot, including two Super Overs

How India's Batting Progressed

After a slow start and a couple of close lbw shouts in the chase, KL Rahul launched Andrew Tye for six over cover. Matthew Wade brought Glenn Maxwell into the attack in the fourth over, and Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had fun at the off-spinner’s expense.

After Rahul swept Maxwell for a boundary to short fine leg, Dhawan slog-swept him for a six and then picked a smart boundary between short third man and backward point. Nineteen runs came off the over as India’s chase in the second T20I got into overdrive.

Rahul was for looking good for a big one when a knuckle ball from Tye deceived the opener and got caught at deep point for 30 off 22. Despite Rahul’s departure, India ended the power play at an impressive 60 for 1.

Kohli keeps India in the hunt in 2nd T20I after Dhawan’s fifty

Dhawan completed his 50 in 34 balls with an inside edge off Mitchell Swepson. However, he perished a couple of runs later, slog sweeping Adam Zampa to deep square. In the same over, Virat Kohli stepped out and lofted the leggie for a maximum, even after being beaten in the flight.

Sanju Samson came in and hammered debutant Daniel Sams for a boundary past point and a handsome six over deep square. But, it was too good to last as he was beaten in the flight by Swepson and hit one straight to long off.

Having lost Dhawan and Kohli in quick succession, skipper Kohli decided to take matters into his own hands in the Sydney T20I. He pulled a short ball from Tye for four and then pulled out an ABD-like scoop shot for six. An inside edge for another boundary saw 18 coming from the 15th over bowled by Tye.

With the run rate still steep though, Kohli perished for 40 from 24, outside edging Sams after giving him the charge to give the jubilant debutant his first wicket in his first T20I. A lofted six from Shreyas Iyer over deep midwicket followed by a four off Zampa kept India in the hunt.

Consecutive fours from Pandya off Tye left India needing 14 to clinch the second T20I and the series, which they did courtesy the all-rounder’s calm hitting under pressure.

How Australia's Batting Progressed

For Australia, stand-in skipper Matthew Wade (58 from 32) played a scintillating knock opening the innings as Australia posted 194 for 5 in the second T20I.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Australia motored along to 59 at the end of the power plays despite losing the out-of-sorts D’Arcy Short for 9.

The Aussie wicket-keeper bat eased to his fifty off just 25 balls. Wade was eventually dismissed in the most bizarre of circumstances. A delivery from Sundar saw Wade presenting a simple catch to Virat Kohli at cover, who somehow spilled it. However, Wade had set off for a run, and Steve Smith hadn’t, allowing Kohli to make amends and run out Wade.

Hardik Pandya smashes two big sixes off Daniel Sams to help India win the second T20I by 6️⃣ wickets 🎉



Hardik Pandya smashes two big sixes off Daniel Sams to help India win the second T20I by 6 wickets. They have also won the series!

Glenn Maxwell was back in the hut for 22 off 13. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was man of the match in the previous game, was taken for 51 runs in his four overs in the second T20I. He did get the massive wicket of Smith though as the batsman attempted another big hit. Pandya took a juggling catch at long-off to end Smith’s vigil of 46 from 38 balls.

Natarajan was India’s best bowler in the Sydney T20I by some distance as he finished with impressive figures of 2 for 20. Some good hitting from Marcus Stoinis in the last over saw Australia cross the 190 mark. It wasn’t to be enough as India’s batsmen kept coming at them.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Who was the man of the match?

Wade played an excellent knock for Australia in the second T20I, smashing 58 from 32 as stand-in captain. Natarajan excelled again with the ball, claiming 2 for 20.

With the bat, Dhawan and Kohli kept India in the hunt with fine knocks. Eventually though, it was Pandya’s excellence under pressure that saw them through. So, it was no surprise to see him named man of the match.