IND v AUS 2020: 3 changes that could help India win the 3rd ODI

India and Australia face off in the final ODI of the 3-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday. The hosts have already won the series by virtue of comprehensive wins in the first two games, and India don't have much to play for except pride.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is bound to make at least a couple of changes from the team that suffered losses by 66 runs and 51 runs in the first two ODIs, and fringe players could get the opportunity to make a name for themselves at the international level. The Men in Blue will want to arrest their 5-match losing streak in the 50-over format, and a reshuffle could be the best course of action.

Here are 3 changes that could help India win the 3rd ODI against Australia.

India could replace Saini, Chahal and Agarwal with Natarajan, Kuldeep and Gill

Australia v India - ODI Game 1

While India's biggest problem might be the lack of a second all-rounder, the bowling attack has not covered themselves in glory so far in this series. Major shuffles could be made in that department, with Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal being among those who haven't impressed.

The RCB duo of Saini and Chahal have conceded over 170 runs while picking up just 2 wickets (combined) over the course of the first two ODIs. While the former has been unable to hit the right lengths consistently enough in the powerplay and at the death, the leg-spinner has become too predictable with not much turn on offer.

Saini could be replaced by either Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan, and the latter is likely to get the nod due to the extra edge he brings to the attack. The left-armer will be an excellent option at the death, and could take some pressure off Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah and Shami might have been rested in another series, but given that they seem out of rhythm, they might need another game to get themselves back into form.

Chahal, on the other hand, could be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav. It must be said that the left-arm wrist-spinner hasn't been in the best of form of late, but he would at least provide the X-factor and give Kohli an option that turns the ball away from the left-hander.

The final change India could make in the 3rd ODI is replacing Mayank Agarwal with Shubman Gill. The Kings XI Punjab opener had a brilliant Indian Premier League season in which he scored a hundred and a 90, but the same ability to construct big innings has deserted him in this series.

Agarwal has gotten off to flying starts in both his games, but has either thrown it way or been outsmarted by the bowler. With the role of the second opener unlikely to have any long-term implications due to the impending return of Rohit Sharma, India might be well served giving the young Gill a go.

The 21-year-old opened the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders this year, and should be preferred ahead of Sanju Samson as a result. Gill is solid with his technique and will be itching to get a go in the national colours, since he has featured in only 2 ODIs for the country so far.

These changes may not guarantee a win for India in the 3rd ODI, but they would certainly give Kohli and the team management an idea of what the future looks like. The 2-time World Cup winners have lost 5 games on the trot now, as mentioned earlier, and need to shake things up.